Porto complete Iván Jaime and Jorge Sanchéz signings

31 August 2023

FC Porto have signed Iván Jaime from Famalicão on a 5-year contract for a fee of around 10 million euros.

It is the second new arrival this week after the Dragons brought in Mexican right-back Jorge Sanchéz on loan from Ajax.

Jaime has impressed ever since arriving in the Primeira Liga three years ago. The 22-year-old Spaniard was voted the best young player in Portugal last season.

The creative midfielder scored a total of 17 goals in 82 matches for Famalicão, curiously the last two of which were against Porto in two separate games in May, in the Portuguese Cup semi-final and in a league encounter.

“I’m very happy and grateful to everyone at the club. Ever since I found out that Porto were interested in me – a club known all over the world – I decided I wanted to come here, come what may. It happened and so I’m overjoyed.”

Meanwhile, Porto have also boosted their defensive options by singing Jorge Sanchéz on loan from Ajax, with a purchase option of €4 million, which will be compulsory if the 25-year-old plays 20 games for Porto in which he is on the pitch for at least 45 minutes.

Jaime and Sánchez join fellow new signings Nico González, Alan Varela and Fran Navarro at the orders of coach Sérgio Conceição.

By Tom Kundert