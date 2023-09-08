Champions League groups announced: Portuguese teams eyeing progress

08 September 2023

The anticipation is mounting as Europe’s most prestigious football tournament, the Champions League, gears up for another thrilling season.

With the opening matches scheduled for September 19 and the groups already set, fans are eager to see how the Portuguese representatives will fare in their respective groups.

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, and Union Berlin

Braga, the Portuguese underdogs in Group C, find themselves in a challenging scenario. Drawn alongside football giants Real Madrid and last season’s sensation, Napoli, the road ahead looks steep for the Arsenalistas. Braga’s journey to secure a spot in the knockout stage appears to be a Herculean task, especially if we consider that they’re not used to being in this competition amongst the best of Europe. But if they are able to consistently bring their A-game, we could be up for a surprise.

Group D: Benfica, Inter, Salzburg, and Real Sociedad

Benfica has landed in Group D alongside Internazionale, the team that knocked them out of the tournament last year (in the quarter-final). Salzburg and Real Sociedad are the two other teams in this group. With their rich history in European competitions, Benfica aims to navigate their way to the knockout rounds. We’re certainly up for some exciting matches.





Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Antwerp

In Group H, Porto find themselves in a battle alongside Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Antwerp. As seasoned contenders, Porto is also well-versed in the rigors of the Champions League and will be looking to extend their campaign deep into the tournament.

According to all bookmakers operating in Portugal, both Benfica and Porto boast promising odds of advancing to the knockout stages, with their strong squads and rich European pedigree in their favour. Braga, while facing an uphill struggle, shouldn’t be underestimated in a competition that thrives on unpredictability. As the Champions League unfolds, football enthusiasts from Portugal and beyond eagerly await to see if these teams can make their mark on the grand European stage.