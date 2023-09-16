Farense earn second straight home win after beating Braga 3-1 in the Algarve

16 September 2023

Farense picked up a second consecutive home win after a deserved 3-1 victory against Braga at Estádio de São Lúis.

Bruno Duarte opened the scoring in the 31st minute just seconds after João Moutinho rattled the bar.

Rui Costa missed a great chance to extend the lead before being gifted another chance by Matheus, the forward taking advantage and firing into an empty net.

José Mota’s side wasted a golden opportunity to extend their lead after the break after when Abel Ruiz fouled Artur Jorge in the six-yard box, Costa’s slamming the spot kick into the carpark.

Simon Banza headed home Álvaro Djaló’s cross to reduce the deficit, but Braga’s hopes were seriously dented in the 58th minute.

Matheus went walkabout once again, the impressive Belloumi finding the net before Farense closed it out.

Farense find their feet

Braga began brightly in Faro, Jose Fonte heading Joäo Moutinho's free kick over the bar and Al Musrati's shot from distance punched wide by Ricardo Velho.

Farense finally exerted some pressure, Mohamed Belloumi missing the top corner and dragging another effort wide. The chances dried up before an incredible exchange of action in the 31st minute.

Moutinho measured a shot from distance with the ball cannonning off the bar and back into play. Farense worked tohe ball to Fabrício Isidoro who released Bruno Duarte, the striker dancing around José Fonte and executing a left-footed shot into the far corner.

Moutinho was booked late challenge on Mattheus Oliveira, Gonçalo Silva earning himself a yellow card seconds later after hauling back Bruma.

Braga were unable to stop the momentum with their defence looking shaky, Belloumi and Isidoro combining to create a fantastic chance for Rui Costa who shot well wide with Matheus to beat. The hosts kept their foot on the gas and made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Belloumi's shot was saved, Matheus making a mess of cleaning up the rebound which allowed Costa to steal the ball, race towards goal and find the net.

The Warriors created two chances in added time, Álvaro Djaló dribbling his way into the area and forcing a save from Velho, Banza’s difficult backheel from the resulting corner always going wide.

Artur Jorge made two changes at the break with Rodrigo Zalazar and Abel Ruiz coming on for Moutinho and Cristián Borja, Djaló switching to left-back.

Farense came out the stronger side, some brilliant play between Belloumi and Pastor resulting in the Algerian winger's shot deflected wide.

Penalty miss not punished

From the resulting corner there was an incident which saw Artur Jorge on the ground requiring treatment. Referee António Nobre watched replays on the touchline and awarded a penalty after seeing a swinging arm from Ruiz the reason why.

Costa put the ball on the spot and sent the ball into the carpark.

Braga sensed their moment, got on top and halved the deficit in the 55th minute when Djaló’s cross to the far post was headed home by Simon Banza.

Jorge brought on Pizzi and Rony Lopes for Bruma and Djaló but Braga were fortunate not to cocdede a fourth goal in the 77th minute, Musrati having a brain explosion as he inexplicably gave the ball to Matias who fired way over the bar from close range.

Matias raced clear and headed the ball past Matheus who was caught out yet again, the substitute taking the ball too wide to take advantage of another empty net. Barbosa then miscued after being sent into the box Luís.

Pizzi hit the post in the 88th minute to sum up a bad day at the office for Braga, the Mexican Wave unleashed in added time as the home supporters went home happy in Faro.

Analysis

Farense crushed Chaves 5-0 in their previous match at Estádio de São Lúis, the Leões de Faro unable to back it up in Famalicão where they lost 1-0 defeat at got back to winning ways in the best possible fashion after Zach Muscat was sent off in the 64th minute.

The international break and a return to the Algarve did the trick as they weather an early storm before getting on the front foot and going on with the job.

José Mota benched Marco Matias for the first time this season, bringing in Bruno Duarte up front with Rui Costa moving to the left wing. The Brazilian striker repaid the faith with the opening goal and Costa should have had more than one goal after missing two great opportunities.

Belloumi was impressive in the victory against Chaves and continued that form here, the Algerian taking his chance after being promoted from U23 side.

Zé Luís gives Mota another option up front, the former Gil Vicente, Braga and Porto forward recently signed from Hatayspor.

Artur Jorge will want to put this one behind him as soon as possible. His side were never able to sustain a serious amount of pressure and continue to be suspect in defence.

Matheus might have had his worst performance in a Braga shirt and José Fonte looked average for Bruno Duarte’s opening goal.

Braga have conceded ten goals in their opening five matches in the Primeira Liga, a far cry from last season when they conceded 30 in 34 Liga matches.

By Matthew Marshall in Faro

Highlights