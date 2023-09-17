Gyökeres-inspired Sporting beat Moreirense 3-0 to go joint top

17 September 2023

Sporting went joint top of the Primeira Liga after beating Moreirense at Alvalade tonight thanks to three second-half goals.

The newly promoted team made things tough for Sporting in the first half, following up their good showings against Porto and Braga, although the visitors also rode their luck with the home team twice hitting the woodwork.

But Sporting eventually wore them down, in no small measure thanks to the infectious energy of Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres. Morten Hjulmand opened the scoring after Gyökeres had caused more havoc in the Moreirense defence, with the No. 9 himself and Diomande adding further goals.

More to follow