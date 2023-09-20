Late own-goal sees Braga beaten 2-1 by Napoli in the Champions League

20 September 2023

Braga’s UEFA Champions League group stage campaign began with a 2-1 defeat to Napoli at the Quarry.

Victor Osimhen was a constant danger in an exciting first half which ended with Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s added time strike giving Matheus no chance.

Ricardo missed a great chance to equalise after the break, but Braga stayed in the contest and drew level in the 84th minute when Bruma diverted Rodrigo Zalazar’s cross past Alex Meret.

The Warriors couldn’t hold on however, José Fonte’s failed clearance resulting in Piotr Zielinski’s cross being turned into his own net by Sikou Niakaté.

Pizzi rattled the woodwork in added time, the Italian champions holding on to take all three points and join Real Madrid at the top of Group C.

Exciting opening

Napoli began brightest at the Quarry but it was Braga who created the opening opportunity. Álvaro Djaló went on a run down the right wing and delivered a cross to Ricardo Horta who saw his shot deflected wide.

Victor Osimhen was looking dangerous up front and had a glorious chance to open the scoring in the 5th minute. José Fonte played a ridiculous back pass straight to the Nigerian striker who was denied by Matheus.

Matheus was about to get busy, clawing the ball off the line after Osimhen had headed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s free kick off the inside of the post. Kvaratskhelia’s deflected cross then fell straight to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the captain’s header pushed off the post by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Amir Rrahmani picked up an early injury and was replaced by Leo Ostigard in central defence.

Braga weathered the storm and got back into the contest. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa lost possession in a dangerous position, the midfielder booked for holding back Ricardo Horta who was claiming a straight red for being denied a goalscoring opportunity.

The attention immediately returned to Osimhen who jumped over Fonte and headed Matteo Politano’s cross wide. The one-man wrecking machine then rattled the bar with a fierce strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Abel Ruiz had two chances of his own at the other end, heading Horta 's cross wide and unable to get a shot off after Ostigard recovered to make a crucial interception.

Napoli score after penalty denied

The first half continued to offer chances at both ends with Napoli awarded a penalty. Politano’s shot was saved by Matheus with Sikou Niakaté ruled to have fouled Osimhen, referee Serdar Gözübüyük overturning his decision after watching replays and seeing Osimhen initiate contact.

The Italian champions kept pressing for a goal which came in added time. Another cross to Osimhen saw the ball fall straight to Di Lorenzo, his shot bouncing off the ground and the underside of the crossbar which gave Matheus no chance.

Matheus prayed to God at the start of the second half, possibly asking the ruler of the universe to give Osimhen a hamstring injury.

Anguissa headed Piotr Zieliński’s free kick straight at the keeper before Fonte was booked for bringing down Osimhen. The 39-year-old then gave another ball away which resulted in Osimhen breaking clear and firing wide.

Braga fight back

Braga’s best opportunity of the match fell to Horta after Musrati's pass was deflected into his path, the playmaker uncharacteristically missing the target from close range.

Rudi Garcia went to his bench in the 66th minute when he replaced Kvaratskhelia and Politano with Eljif Elmas and Giacomo Raspadori. Artur Jorge brought on Rodrigo Zalazar for Vitor Carvalho.

Di Lorenzo’s cross was volleyed wide by Zielinski before Jorge made another change, Djaló making way for Simon Banza.

Ten minute showdown

Braga were rewarded for their enterprise in the 84th minute when they finally fashioned an equaliser. Zalazar's cross picked out Bruma who had drifted in front of Juan Jesus, the winger deftly heading the ball past a stranded Alex Meret.

Jorge immediately introduced Adrián Marín and Pizzi and for Cristián Borja and Ruiz. Two minutes later Napoli retook the lead.

Fonte was at fault once again, this time heading Elmas’ cross straight to Zielinski, the midfielder delivering a dangerous cross into the 6-yard box where Niakaté turned the ball into his own net.

Horta fired a left footed effort just over the bar before Garcia attempted to shut up shop in the 90th minute, the tactician bringing on Natan and Giovanni Simeone for Zielinski and Osimhen.

It didn’t have the desired effect with Al Musrati unable to keep his shot down. The final chance fell to Pizzi after being played in by Bruma, the substitute smashing the ball against the post from a tight angle.

By Matthew Marshall