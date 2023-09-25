Sporting CP beat Rio Ave 2-0 to reclaim top spot in the Primeira Liga

25 September 2023

Sporting Clube de Portugal reclaimed top spot in the Primeira Liga after a routine 2-0 win against Rio Ave at Estádio José Alvalade.

The Lions bossed the opening exchanges and took the lead in the 10th minute, Hidemasa Morita latching onto Marcus Edwards’ through ball and finding an unmarked Paulinho who finished from close range.

A Morten Hjulmand interception instigated Marcus Edwards' goal in the 26th minute, the winger driving to the byline and bamboozling Sávio before finishing from a tight angle.

Pote had two opportunites to kill the game before half-time, hitting the bar and racing through on goal where Magrão made a strong save.

Rio Ave thought they had equalised after the break when Costinha head home Bruno Ventura’s free kick, the defender ruled offside by the VAR.

The remainder of the second half was a snooze fest, Paulinho wasting a great chance in added time when he tried to find Trincão instead of shooting at goal.

One way traffic

It was all Sporting early on and only a matter of time before they took the lead. That moment came in the 10th minute.

Marcus Edwards released Hidemasa Morita, the midfielder squaring to an unmarked Paulinho who had a simple task of tapping the ball into the net.

The Lions probed for another goal which came in the 26th minute. Patrick’s poor pass was intercepted by Morten Hjulmand who sent Marcus Edwards into the box, the winger bamboozling Sávio on the byline before firing through the defender’s legs and past Magrão.

Sporting went close to extending their lead four minutes later. A clever ball over the defence from Paulinho picked out Pote, his volley beating Magrão and bouncing off the bar.

Rio Ave getting nowhere near Adán and continually giving the ball away in all areas of the pitch.

Pote had another chance to get his name on the score sheet when he latched onto Edwards’ lofted pass, Magrão coming off his line to make an important save.

Luís Freire introduced Zé Manuel for Sávio at the break which saw Fábio Ronaldo switch to left wing-back. Three minutes into the second half he brought on Bruno Ventura for Guga.

Rio Ave denied

The only way Rio Ave were going to score was from a set piece, and they were given one in a great position when Sebastián Coates took out Fábio Ronaldo who had gone on a long run forward.

Ventura delivered the ball into the six-yard box where Costinha headed home, minutes passing before the VAR ruled the defender offside.

Nuno Santos saw his shot saved and Pote fired over the bar from distance before Rio Ave finally started to make some inroads. Ronaldo went down on the edge of the area and was booked for diving, Leonardo Ruiz shooting wide before firing another effort straight at Adán.

Rúben Amorim made two changes in the 67th minute when Daniel Bragança and Trincão replaced Morten Hjulmand and Marcus Edwards. Freire immediately introduced Miguel Nóbrega and Ukra for Patrick and João Graça.

Chances were proving hard to come so Amorim decided to overhaul his wing-backs, Geny Catamo and Matheus Reis replacing Ricardo Esgaio and Nuno Santos.

Ousmane Diomande picked up a knock in added time and was replaced by Luís Neto. There was time for one more opportunity when Paulinho raced through on goal and tried to find Trincão instead of shooting himself, Nóbrega getting back to save a certain goal.

Too easy

Any illusions that Rio Ave were going to provide Sporting CP with a contest went out the window after five minutes. The Vila do Conde made some impression in the second half but ended the match with one shot on target, Adán basically a bystander.

Credit must go to Rúben Amorim's management and the club for making some sharp signings which has the Lions in position to mount a serious title challenge. He has a much more complete squad than we saw last season and his attack features players with many different characteristics.

Amorim made five changes to the side that started at Sturm Graz but it mattered little in Lisboa. Viktor Gyökeres wasn't required and remained on the bench after picking up a minor injury in scoring Sporting’s equaliser in Austria.

Liga Portugal still a disgrace

The 34355 attendance was well below the 50,000 capacity at the Estádio José Alvalade, largely due to the 8.15pm kick off time on a Monday night during the school semester.

Liga Portugal finally pulled their finger out and started to treat matchday going supporters with some respect by improving the release of the fixtures, next up should be abolishing Monday night football.

However, it’s a complete disgrace that gambling companies continue to be allowed to saturate the advertising space inside Portuguese football stadiums, on television and throughout the media.

Added time in both halves is now sponsored by one of the three gambling countries, proudly broadcast through the speakers by the stadium announcer.

The gambling company infiltration into Portuguese football is increasing and Liga Portugal, along with the biggest clubs, are guilty and should be held accountable by the Portuguese government.

Don’t hold your breath.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio José Alvalade

Highlights