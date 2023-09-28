Braga survive late scare to earn a 4-2 win at Estrela da Amadora

28 September 2023

Braga made it back-to-back wins in the Primeira Liga after an enthralling 4-2 victory against Estrela da Amadora at Estádio José Gomes.

Álvaro Djaló opened the scoring in the 13th minute and doubled the visitors’ advantage four minutes after half-time.

The contest appeared to be over in the 68th minute when Simon Banza converted from close range, but Amadora had other ideas with two substitutes playing a key role.

Kikas produced a classy finish in the 75th minute, Jean Felipe executing an excellent free kick four minutes later which set up a grandstand finish.

Alioune Ndour missed a glorious chance to equalise in the 87th minute and the hosts paid the price, Ricardo Horta doing it all himself in added time to secure all three points.

Braga break the deadlock early

Braga began brightly and had a great chance to open the scoring in the first minute. Rodrigo Zalazar’s long ball released Pizzi who rounded Bruno Brígido and shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Víctor Gómez picked up and early injury and was replaced by José Fonte which saw Serdar Saatci switch to right-back.

Estrela da Amadora had two opportunities in the 9th minute, Léo Jabá’s shot tipped wide by Matheus before he collected a tame effort from Ronald Pereira.

The visitors got back on the front foot and opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Simon Banza’s cross was met by Álvaro Djaló, the winger finding some open space and steering the ball past Brígido.

Estrela responded well but poor finishing was letting them down. Ronald fired straight at Matheus, Aloísio Souza’s deflected effort was comfortably saved by the Brazilian keeper before he slapped away Ronaldo Tavares’ shot.

Braga weathered the storm and went close to extending their lead. Zalazar broke clear put the ball into the path of Djaló who forced an important save from Brígido. The final chance of the first half fell to Zalazar, the midfielder firing a low drive straight at the busy goalkeeper.

Djaló at the double

Sérgio Vieira made a change at the break with striker Ronaldo Tavares replaced by Alioune Ndour. Artur Jorge replaced Pizzi with Abel Ruiz and switched to a back three formation.

Jorge’s switch had the desired effect with his side doubling their advantage in the 49th minute. The move was instigated by Ricardo Horta who released Banza, the striker delivering a low cross that was palmed away by Brígido before being put away by Djaló.

Leo Cordeiro’s shot from close range went straight into Matheus’ face which saw the shot stopper require some treatment.

Zalazar’s impressive performance continued when he sent Ruiz through on goal, the Spanish striker forcing another save from Brígido.

Sérgio Vieira made two more changes in the 62nd minute, sacrificing a central defender for another midfielder as Miguel Lopes and Léo Jabá made way for Pedro Sá and André Luiz.

Banza extends the lead

It made no initial difference to the hosts who soon found themselves 3-0 down. Horta started the move once again, playing a neat 1-2 with Djaló before his low cross was turned home by Banza.

Jorge immediately replaced the French striker with João Moutinho, Vieira bringing on right-back Jean Felipe for Hevertton Santos.

Amadora fight back

Any thoughts that the travelling Braga faithful had of cruising to the finish line were dented in the 75th minute. Kikas had seen his shot tipped over the bar but made amends less than 60 seconds later, latching onto João Reis’ pass and making no mistake with a classy finish.

Four minutes later the home crowd came to life when their side made it 3-2. Saatci conceded a dangerous free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box, Felipe stepping up and sending a Thursday night special into the top corner.

Jorge tried to stop the bleeding by bringing on Vitor Carvalho and Bruma for Zalazar and Djaló. Horta, Al Musrati and Bruma all had opportunities to put the game to bed before surviving a scare at the other end.

Grandstand finish

André Luiz picked out Ndour in close range, the striker unable to keep his volley down with Matheus to beat.

Braga began to take advantage of the hosts going for broke, Horta’s through ball dummied by Ruiz with Brígido coming off his line and getting to the ball millimetres before Bruma.

Horta finally secured all three points in added time when he was afforded far too much time and space, the playmaker picking his spot and curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Ruiz couldn’t pick out an unmarked Bruma but it was job done for Braga, the Warriors heading north where they will begin preparations for their trip to Berlin.

Despite the victory, Artur Jorge must have come concerns about the quantity of goals his side are conceding. The Warriors have kept one clean sheet in their previous 11 matches, Matheus beaten ten times in Braga’s last six games.

By Matthew Marshall

