AVS extend their lead at the top of the Segunda Liga after a 2-1 win in Viseu

01 October 2023

AVS maintained their strong start to the season after coming from behind to beat Académico de Viseu 2-1 at Estádio Municipal do Fontelo.

Viseu took the lead in the 47th minute when Jovani Welch slammed a shot from distance into the top corner.

The visitors didn’t take long to equalise, Nenê laying the ball into the path of Jonatan Lucca who fired a low drive into the bottom corner.

The comeback was complete in the 71st minute when Vasco Lopes measured a curling effort into the top corner.

Jorge Costa had the last laugh after leaving Viseu with six games remaining last season, the manager doing a great job with the newly formed club.

Second half showdown

Chances were few and far between in the first half, Famana Quizera with the only decent opportunity in added time when he forced a save from Pedro Trigueira.

It didn’t take long for the came to come to live after the restart, holding midfielder Jovani Welch firing a rocket into the top corner from distance.

AVS came back into the contest, Luís Silva’s weak easily collected by Domen Gril.

The equaliser came in the 59th minute after a slick move down the left wing. The ball came into the box where Nenê laid the ball into the path of Jonatan Lucca, the midfielder firing a low drive into the bottom corner.

Soufiane Messeguem rattled the bar three minutes later but Viseu were unable to maintain the pressure, AVS taking the decisive lead in the 71st minute.

It was a thing of beauty, Vasco Lopes cutting inside and curling a pinpoint shot into the top corner with Gril given no chance.

AVS had a great chance to secure all three points in the 88th minute after Arthur Chaves’ failed clearance, substitute Balla Sangaré forcing a save from Gril.

Viseu were unable to find a way back despite seven minutes of added time, the newly formed club extending their lead at the top of the table.

Analysis

Académico de Viseu finished fourth in the Segunda Liga last season and reached the Taça da Liga semi-finals where they lost 3-0 against Porto in Leiria.

André Clóvis scored 31 goals in all competitions on loan from Estoril, the Brazilian striker making the move permanent after Viseu paid the Primeira Liga club €1.25m. He hasn’t scored in five Liga games this campaign.

The hosts hadn’t tasted defeat in six matches under new manager Vítor Martins, overcoming an opening day 3-0 defeat at Rio Ave in the Taça da Liga first round. The unbeaten run included four draws.

If he can find a way for Clóvis to get back among the goals, Viseu can easily climb the table and get into promotion contention.

Jorge Costa was largely responsible for Académico’s successes last season, the manager sacked, or pressured to leave, or walking away with six games remaining.

He took over the newly formed club and is doing a great job with a budget significantly lower than Benfica B, Académico de Viseu, Santa Clara and Marítimo.

The club was founded in May after Vilafranquense SAD relocated from Vila Franca de Xira to Vila das Aves, the club no relation with Clube Desportivo das Aves who famously beat Sporting Club de Portugal in the 2017-18 final.

Costa had the last laugh in Viseu, returning to his former club and reminding them that he has plenty to offer as a manager.

By Matthew Marshall in Viseu