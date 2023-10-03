Inter too good for Benfica at San Siro

Internazionale 1-0 Benfica

Benfica are still looking for their first point and their first goal in this year’s Champions League after a second-half Marcus Thuram strike gave Inter victory in tonight’s Group D clash.

After an even and competitive first half, the home side completely swamped the Portuguese champions after the break, with only a fine goalkeeping display by Anatoliy Trubin and the woodwork preventing an embarrassing score-line for the Eagles.

Roger Schmidt opted for a mobile front three of Di Maria, Rafa Silva and David Neres, with no orthodox No. 9 in the starting lineup. Juan Bernat was called up for his Benfica debut, with Fredrik Aursnes, who has played at left-back all season, pushed up into midfield alongside João Neves and Orkan Kökçü.

On paper it was a surprising and bold set-up. In practice it did not work.

Benfica held their own in the first half and had the clearest chance of the opening 45 minutes when Alexander Bah’s quick throw-in the 13th minute sent Aursnes through on goal, Yann Sommer producing a smart save from the Norwegian’s low shot. Shortly afterwards Bah was forced off with injury, replaced by young centre-back Tomás Araújo having to deputise at right-back.

Penalty appeal

The visitors had a loud shout for a penalty when David Neres went down in a heap under a challenge from Nicolò Barella in the 29th minute but the referee waved away the protests from the Brazilian and the Benfica bench.

Inter also had a few sights at goal in the first half. The marauding Denzel Dumfries headed over from a promising position early doors, Acerbi headed wide and the ever-impressive Barela forced a diving save out of Trubin.

Half time arrived with the game still goalless in a largely tactical encounter.

The pattern of the game changed after the break with Inter applying intense pressure and Benfica unable to lay a glove on their opponents in an attacking sense and alarmingly porous in defence.

Benfica saved by the woodwork… and Trubin

Dumfries missed another good opportunity, before Latauro Martínez somehow failed to find the net three times in quick succession when a goal looked imminent. First he shot against the underside of the bar, minutes later he was one-on-one against Trubin but directed his effort against the post, then was thwarted by the Ukrainian goalkeeper on the follow-up.

It was no surprise when Inter made the breakthrough moments later. The ultra-attacking Dumfries escaped again down the right wing and his perfect cut-back was turned into the net by Thurman.

Dimarco soon had the ball in the Benfica net again, but he had strayed offside.

Schmidt attempted to shake things up by bringing on Petar Musa for Rafa Silva and Chiquinho for the off-colour Kökçü, but the hosts still looked the only side likely to score.

More Latauro Martínez chances go begging

The Latauro Martínez show was good for two more episodes where the Argentine somehow failed to find the net when seeming certain to do so. First a horrible mistake by his compatriot Otamendi allowed the striker a clear run on goal. Latauro duly rounded Trubin but the Benfica captain made up for his blunder with a miraculous goal-line clearance.

Minutes later the Inter No. 10 was again one-on-one against Trubin, the big Benfica goalkeeper making a brilliant reaction save with his legs.

Schmidt brought on Arthur Cabral for Di María and David Jurásek for Bernat, and Cabral had a chance to make an immediate impact. The Brazilian striker, who is yet to find the net since moving from Fiorentina in the summer, was the recipient of a neat pass from Neres but fired his shot wide.

The match ended with Trubin denying Lautaro one final time with another sharp save.

Benfica manager, Roger Schmidt:

“It was 100 percent a penalty, not even 50%. I don’t understand why they didn’t check it.

“Sometimes you need a good goalkeeper and some luck. We lost 1-0, we gave it our all. In the end it was a deserved victory for Inter because they created more opportunities, but it was also unlucky because of the penalty [not awarded].

“It’s tough to qualify from this position but we still depend on ourselves.”

By Tom Kundert