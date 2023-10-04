Álvaro Pacheco named new Vitória Guimarães coach

04 October 2023

Early season managerial merry-go-round in Portugal

We are in the first week of October and Vitória Sport Clube have appointed their third head coach of the season. It is symptomatic of one of Portuguese football’s perennial underachievers.

Álvaro Pacheco is the latest coach to be handed the “poison chalice” at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques, following the sacking of Paulo Turra.

Brazilian Turra leaves the Minho club after just six games in charge, with rumours of the manager clashing with players in the squad adding to the evident discontentment of Vitória’s demanding fans.

Turra took the reins after Moreno resigned earlier in the season as a consequent of the shock exit from the UEFA Conference League against Slovenian side NK Celje. Moreno went on win Vitória’s first game of the Primeira Liga season against Estrela da Amadora in Lisbon, but it was not enough for the Portuguese boss, who has subsequently been appointed at Chaves, to keep his job.

Curiously, like Moreno, Turra won his final game in charge. Vitória came from two goals down to beat Estoril 3-2 on Sunday, but the club pulled the trigger nonetheless. The White Angels had lost three and drawn one of their previous four matches and were fortunate to get the three points on the weekend after some controversial refereeing decisions went their way.

Pacheco’s big chance

It will be the biggest job of Álvaro Pacheco’s career. Easily recognisable as a habitual wearer of a distinctive flat cap, Pacheco is highly regarded in Portugal despite his poor experience at Estoril, where he was let go last month after just eight games of the 2023/24 season.

Previously Pacheco had done an outstanding job at Vizela, guiding the modest Minho club to promotion to the top flight and establishing them as a solid Primeira Liga team.

Vizela is located just 10 km from Guimarães and the 52-year-old will be hoping the region is again a happy place of work for him to implement his attacking brand of football.

“I want to thank the president for showing trust in me. It’s a huge honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in Portugal,” said Pacheco at his unveiling press conference today.

“I’ll give it my all. The DNA and identity of the club is perfectly matched to my style of football. It’s a club that is ambitious and fights hard. I believe we’re going to make things happen.”

Coach changes in the Primeira Liga in 2023/24

13 August: Moreno resigns from Vitória

resigns from Vitória 21 August: Paulo Turra appointed by Vitória

appointed by Vitória 19 September: José Gomes sacked by Chaves

sacked by Chaves 21 September: Moreno appointed by Chaves

appointed by Chaves 24 September: Álvaro Pacheco sacked by Estoril

sacked by Estoril 25 September: Vasco Seabra appointed at Estoril

appointed at Estoril 3 October: Paulo Turra sacked by Vitória

sacked by Vitória 4 October: Álvaro Pacheco appointed by Vitória

by Tom Kundert