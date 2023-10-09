Evanilson goal gives Porto vital three points against Portimonense at the Estádio do Dragão

09 October 2023

FC Porto held on for a vital 1-0 win against a Portimonense side that pushed them until the final minutes of the match. Sérgio Conceição’s side were wasteful on the night but managed to escape with a crucial three points that keeps them within touching distance of title rivals Sporting and Benfica.

Evanilson recorded the only goal of the match in the ninth minute to give Porto an early advantage. The home team missed numerous chances to score a second, but did not relinquish their early lead.

Portimonense entered the match in good form with seven points in their last four games. Porto, meanwhile, were looking to recover after consecutive defeats against Benfica and Barcelona.

Porto are now third in the Primeira Liga with 19 points. They trail Benfica by two points and Sporting by three points. The team has lost just one match in the Liga, winning six and drawing one. Portimonense dropped to 12th in the league standings.

Dominant first half from FC Porto

Porto started the match with both Evanilson and Taremi up front and the strategy seemed to pay off. The duo were persistent and pestered the Portimonense defence early in the match.

Evanilson had two opportunities within the first four minutes but failed to capitalise on either. A sloppy pass from central defender Alemao, who was phenomenal aside from this careless error, lead to a clear opportunity for Evanilson in the ninth minute. The Brazilian was fortunate to get a favourable deflection that took his shot over goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre but Porto were deserving of their lead.

Porto continued to attack their opponents with the front four of Romário Baró, Pepê, Taremi and Evanilson all looking dangerous.

Despite the home side’sdominant first half, Portimonense somehow reached half time just one goal down.

Portimonense push back in the second half

The match opened up in the second half with both teams having their share of opportunities to score.

Pepê had a handful of clear chances which where wasted early in the second half.

Portimonense’s best opportunity came in the 59th minute from a counter attack that developed from their own half. A long ball towards Hélio saw the winger one-on-one with the keeper. The Portuguese international had a glorious chance to level the match. He attempted to curl the ball in the left corner of the goal but shot directly into keeper Diogo Costa.

Late in the match, captain Carlitos had another opportunity from a free kick, but shot just over the crossbar.

Man of the Match Vinícius Silvestre

Brazilian goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre was exceptional on the night with several big saves to keep his side in the match. If not for his efforts, this match would have been done and dusted in the first half.

The Portimonense defence was sloppy and indisciplined throughout the match but the 29-year-old keeper did well to keep the game close.

Porto defence continues to impress

Sérgio Conceição’s side are yet to hit their stride but have been strong defensively. Despite being without captain Pepe and his usual partner Iván Marcano, the team managed to secure their second clean sheet of the season. Porto have allowed the fewest goals in the league so far, conceding just six goals in their opening eight matches.

Conceição will be delighted with how his much-changed back four have responded the season, and will look to build from the back. Porto face a difficult upcoming fixture list with Antwerp, Vizela, Estoril, Vitória Guimares and Barcelona all coming up in October and November.

By Sahir Bhojwani