Portuguese Cup: giant-killers see off Chaves, Moreirense, Farense and Rio Ave

23 October 2023

The third round of the Taça de Portugal is one of the most eagerly awaited weekends of the Portuguese football calendar, especially since the rule change several years ago whereby a seeded draw forces top-flight teams to be the away team.

It increases the chance of shocks and this year was no different with four clubs from Portugal’s top division dumped out of the Portuguese Cup by lower league teams.

In 2019 an incredible 7 out of the 18 Primeira Liga clubs were ousted at this stage of Portugal’s second most important domestic competition. This season the surprises were not so prevalent, but that will be of no consolation to Chaves, Moreirense, Farense or Rio Ave fans.

Fourth-tier duo see off Moreirense and Chaves

The biggest surprises were fourth-tier USC Paredes and Canelas 2010 knocking out Moreirense and Chaves respectively.

The surprise results started on Saturday as Paredes beat Moreirense 2-1. Nuno Moreira put the minnows from near the city of Porto into the lead shortly before half time, but Alanzinho equalised just before the hour mark. Both teams had chances to take the lead and it would be Onyeka Osemene who bagged the winner in the 81st minute.

After a poor start to the season, Chaves had shown clear signs of improvement under new coach Moreno, but the Trás-os-Montes side failed find a breakthrough against Canelas 2010 with the game finishing goalless after 120 minutes. The home team came out on top in the subsequent penalty shootout to progress to the fourth round.

Länk Vilavedense surprise Farense

Länk Vilavedense also pulled off a big shock, defeating Farense 3-2. Länk have had a disastrous season so far and are firmly entrenched at the bottom of Liga 2 after picking up just one point from their opening 7 matches, but Lénio Neves gave the northerners the lead early in the second half.

Farense, who have impressed upon their return to the top flight this season, poured forward and were close to an equaliser on several occasions, only to be undone by two late goals on the break from Länk substitutes João Caiado (87’) and Bruno Silva (91’).

The tie seemed all over but Farense hit back with Talocha and Bruno Duarte reducing the deficit to just one goal with stoppage time strikes, but it was not enough and the Algarve outfit go out.

Rio Ave misery continues

The final giant-killer in terms of top-flight teams was Torreense, although this result was perhaps more predictable. Rio Ave are struggling badly in the Primeira Liga, currently occupying penultimate place, while the team from Torres Vedras are pushing for promotion in Liga 2.

Goals from Cristian Tassano and Welthon proved decisive for Torreense as Rio Ave, despite an equaliser from Josué Sá, could not prevent a fourth successive defeat.

Outside the Primeira Liga, praise is also due to several teams who knocked out clubs from a higher division, not least fourth-tier Duminense who ousted the current leaders of Liga 2 AVS.

Lisbon district league team Atlético da Malveira knocked out fourth-tier Marco 09, while a famous name from the past Vitória de Setúbal, now down in the third tier, knocked out Liga 2 side Leixões.

Amarante from the fourth tier also achieved the notable scalp of beating another famous name from the past Académica de Coimbra, who are currently in the third tier.

Big boys safely through

The main favourites to lift the trophy all safely negotiated their 3rd-round ties, with Braga, Benfica, Porto and Sporting getting the better of Rebordosa, Lusitânia dos Açores, Vilar de Perdizes and Desportivo Olivais e Moscavide respectively.

Full Portuguese Cup third round results

Rebordosa 0-2 Braga

Lusitânia 1-4 Benfica

Sp. Covilhã 1-4 Portimonense

Vilar de Perdizes 0-2 FC Porto

Santa Clara 2-0 Vianense (aet)

Paredes 2-1 Moreirense

Atlético 0-1 Vizela

Vila Meã 0-1 E. Amadora

Nacional 6-1 Mirandela

Rabo de Peixe 0-2 Casa Pia

Malveira 1-1 (7-6 pens) Marco

Leixões 1-1 (3-4 pens) V. Setúbal

Felgueiras 1-3 Arouca

Ac. Viseu 1-3 U. Leiria

Olivais e Moscavide 1-3 Sporting

Sintrense 0-5 Estoril

Torreense 2-1 Rio Ave

Amarante 1-0 Académica de Coimbra

Tondela 2-1 Primeiro de Dezembro

Montalegre 2-1 Pevidém

Dumiense 1-0 AVS SAD

Penafiel 3-0 Santa Maria

Marítimo 4-1 Mortágua

Länk Vilaverdense 3-2 Farense

Moncarapachense 1-3 V. Guimarães

Mafra 3-1 Feirense (aet)

Canelas 2010 0-0 (5-3 pens) Chaves

Elvas 1-1 (4-1 pens) Tirsense

Pêro Pinheiro 0-0 (7-8 pens) Serpa

Belenenses 1-2 Gil Vicente

Oliveirense 1-3 Boavista

Postponed: Camacha v Famalicão, rescheduled for 18/11/2023.



By Tom Kundert