Islanders looking strong in Liga Portugal II promotion race

21 November 2023

Most clubs in the second tier more or less know what their aims are now.

With the internationals dominating the agenda, this scaled-back weekend of action enabled us see two games involving four sides that are much fancied to be Primeira Liga sides in 2024/2025.

Leaders AVS met Nacional, while Paços de Ferreira hosted second-placed Santa Clara. How did it pan out?

Nacional go top: AVS 0-1 Nacional

AVS’s form has faltered in recent weeks. After picking up seven wins and a draw in their opening eight games, Jorge Costa’s men have gone on to lose their last two. Nacional have emulated the former form of AVS, now undefeated in their last eight.

A win on Sunday would not only see Tiago Margarido’s side better that record to nine, but also take AVS’s spot at the top.

Despite AVS initially taking control, Nacional posed problems with some dangerous through balls. In the 16th minute, one of the attempted through balls found a big a gap between the AVS centre backs, with Gustavo going through one-on-one and calmly finishing past Pedro Trigueira to put the visitors ahead.

Nacional really should have doubled, if not tripled, their advantage in the first half. Gustavo had a chance to double the lead after a poor pass from Trigueira led to another opportunity, failing to convert with a tame shot. Witi then had a chance to double the advantage when he went through at the near post, but Trigueira did well to get low and save it, conceding a corner, which also should have been converted when a free header went narrowly wide.

Sensational save

AVS were then presented opportunities to equalise. Former Nacional player Nene would have two headed efforts saved by Nacional goalkeeper França. Nacional continued their strategy of playing direct through balls, and when Trigueira vacated his area to sweep one away, the clearance was picked up by Witi on the touchline and the effort was closer than most of the clear-cut opportunities the Madeira side had previously wasted. The ball was dipping under the bar perfectly, and it was just saved by Trigueira with a sensational block more reminiscent of a defensive block you’d see in basketball, the 35-year old tipping it over the bar at the last second to keep AVS just one behind heading into the break.

The second half began end-to-end with chances for each side, but soon it fell into a lull. It felt as if both teams were saving themselves for a hectic last ten minutes, and it seemed AVS would make Nacional pay for their missed chances, but the opportunities just never came. AVS were too blunt in attack.

A VAR penalty check was the only drama we got when the ball struck André Sousa’s hand, but it was quickly confirmed that the offence had taken place outside the box. AVS finally got a spell of pressure in the final minutes of injury time, with long balls, corners, and long throws, but Costa’s men never looked dangerous enough. The whistle blew and Nacional confirmed their place at the top of the Liga Portugal II table.

It’s now nine undefeated for the Madeira side. AVS on the other hand, ended the weekend in 3rd position with three consecutive defeats, although only one point separates them from the new leaders Nacional.

Paços Ferreira 0-2 Santa Clara

Saturday afternoon saw the relegated teams of Paços Ferreira and Santa Clara face off. Santa Clara has fared better than Paços Ferreira so far in Liga II, with Paços struggling to find consistency under Ricardo Silva. However, with three wins and a draw in their last four games, there are signs of progress for Os Castores.

Paços controlled the first fifteen minutes, but Ricardo Silva’s formation yet again exhibited a significant weakness down the right side, with full-back Aldair Neves giving a free role to advance. Bruno Almeida exposed this weakness when he struck the bar after an uncontested left-wing delivery.

Almeida’s first chance did not scare Paços Ferreira from using this strategy, but they paid for that mistake when another ball down the left side found Paulo Henrique, who once again delivered a free cross into Almeida, with the 27-year-old producing an unstoppable volley for the opener.

Justification for Aldair’s offensive role was shown when he played a superb ball into Santa Clara’s box and found the head of Rui Fonte, who hit the bar with his effort. Despite Paços enjoying the better spells of possession, on the brink of half time, a one-two broke the Ferreira defence, culminating with goalkeeper Marafona bringing down Gabriel Silva, resulting in a penalty. Brazilian compatriot Rafael Martins converted the penalty, securing Santa Clara a 2-0 lead as both sides headed in for half time.

Rock-solid defence

Santa Clara are masters of what they do from the defensive point of view. As soon as Paços let them have a two-goal lead, this game was essentially over. The second half was another masterclass in defending for Vasco Matos’ men, with Paços only creating a few threats from range; Antunes with a well-struck shot in the 46th minute, and a free kick by Matchoi Djaló that hit the wall and bounced awkwardly in front of Gabriel Batista, the Santa Clara shot-stopper dealing with both.

It’s never the most exciting match to watch when Santa Clara are playing, but they are a team that plays to their strengths and that ability has led them to concede just four goals all season (in 11 Liga II matches) and go second in the league, level on points with Nacional.

Paços de Ferreira find themselves in 11th position. It appears the tactics of Ricardo Silva need addressing. Quite a few times this season, Paços have found themselves with a defensive line consisting of only two centre-backs, with the right wing being such a clear weakness for opponents to exploit. It is commendable what Silva is trying to do and it would be genius if it worked, but it resembles insanity when it doesn’t, and today was another example of that insanity.

by José Almeida

Liga II Jornada 11 results:

Mafra 1-0 Vilaverdense

Paços de Ferreira 0-2 Santa Clara

Tondela 2-0 Feirense

Leiria 0-0 Leixões

AVS 0-1 Nacional

Belenenses 2-0 Penafiel

Marítimo 1-2 Torreense