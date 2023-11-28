João Cancelo and João Félix on target as Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the Champions League

28 November 2023

Barcelona guaranteed a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 after defeating Porto 2-1 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Sérgio Conceição’s side took the lead in the 30th minute, Galeno’s shot saved with Pepê Aquino pouncing and converting the rebound.

The Catalan club were level within two minutes when the impressive João Cancelo rounded João Mário, surged into the box and fired past Diogo Costa.

Barca started the second half strong and made it count in the 57th minute, Cancelo combining with João Félix who produced a classy finish into the far corner.

Pepê and Francisco Conceição missed chances to equalise for Porto, the Portuguese club set for a winner takes all clash on 13 December when they host Shakhtar Donetsk.

Slow start

It was a cagey start with neither goalkeeper seriously tested in the opening 25 minutes, Raphinha firing the only shot on target which was catching practice for Diogo Costa.

Porto got into the contest and put the ball into the back of net, Medhi Taremi denied after being ruled offside. João Mário then went on a surging run forward and teed up Galeno who forced a save from Iñaki Peña.

Boom boom

The Dragons maintained the pressure and opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Taremi’s blocked shot fell to Galeno who saw another shot saved, the ball falling perfectly for Pepê Aquino who pounced and found the bottom corner.

Sérgio Conceição’s side wouldn’t be in front for long with Barcelona equalising less than two minutes later.

Pedri’s long ball picked out João Cancelo who got past João Mário with ease, the left-back advancing into the box and unleashing a powerful shot past Costa.

The Catalan club went close to taking the lead when Robert Lewandowki sent Raphina clear, his cross straight to João Félix who fired over the bar from a promising position.

Diogo Costa then gave the ball straight to Pedrin who saw his shot blocked, Raphina picking up the spoils and dragging his effort wide.

Porto had the final chance of the half, Alan Varela’s left-footed strike forcing a fine save from Iñaki Peña.

João Félix steps up

The second half had barely started when Félix’s long distance drive skimmed off the bar, his frustrating evening continuing when he dragged a shot well wide.

The Portuguese international made amends in the 57th minute when he put Barcelona ahead. Cancelo continued his dominance of João Mário, winning another duel and and combining well with Félix who guided the ball into the far corner.

Xavi's side were playing with panache as the home crowd found their voice.

Sérgio Conceição made his first substitution in the 67th minute when the struggling João Mário made way for Jorge Sánchez. Xavi replaced Félix with Ferran Torres, the winger immediately missing the target.

Barcelona were looking keen to seal the deal, Raphinha shooting straight at Costa and Cancelo’s shot deflected wide.

Barcelona close it out

Porto weathered the storm and went close to drawing level when Jules Koundé lost possession, Mehdi Taremi teeing up Aquino who couldn’t get through a packed six-yard box.

Stephen Eustáquio and Evanilson made way for Nico González and Francisco Conceição in the 81th minute, Cancelo picking up an injury replaced by Alejandro Balde.

Raphina tested Costa with an acrobatic effort before Conceição had the final chance in added time, his shot lacking power and precision.

By Matthew Marshall at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys