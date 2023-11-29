Braga remain alive in the Champions League after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin

Braga battled hard to secure an important 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in an exciting Champions League clash at the Quarry.

The Warriors were on the front foot until they were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute, Sikou Niakaté booked for a late challenge on Robin Knoche before it was upgrade to a straight red card.

The German club took control and opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, the impressive Jérôme Roussillon assisting Robin Gosens who fired a fierce strike past Matheus.

Artur Jorge’s half-time team talk did the trick, his side coming out strong and equalising six minutes after the restart. The goal came from an error from the visitors, Álvaro Djaló racing into the box an unleashing an unstoppable shot that gave Frederik Ronnow no chance.

Braga continued to push forward, Ricardo Horta’s shot deflected narrowly wide before Union Berlin finished with a flurry, substitute David Fofana close to restoring their lead on two occasions.

In the end it was an important point for the Portuguese club who still have a chance of remaining in the competition, a convincing win against Napoli required in Italy in two weeks' time.

Braga on top

Braga bossed the ball in the opening exchanges and went close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Ricardo Horta’s cross was met by Simon Banza who looked certain to score before Jérôme Roussillon got back to provide a crucial block to deny the French striker.

The Warriors went close again when Álvaro Djaló met Víctor Gómez’s cross and headed narrowly wide. Artur Jorge would have been pleased at what he was seeing, but that was obliterated in the 31st minute when his team were reduced to 10 men.

Sikou Niakaté was booked for a late challenge on Robin Knoche before referee Clément Turpin was advised to take another look by the VAR. It didn’t take him long to reverse his decision and upgrade the card to a straight red.

Union take advantage

Union Berlin began to get forward which forced Artur Jorge into making a change, Vitor Carvalho sacrificed for Serdar Saatçi.

The German club continued their assault with Kevin Volland heading Roussillon’s cross over the bar before Lucas was Tousart booked for diving. Their persistence paid off in the 42nd minute when they took the lead.

It was no surprise that Roussillon was involved, the defender getting forward and picking out an unmarked Robin Gosens who smashed the ball past Matheus.

Braga fight back

Braga went close to equalising in added time after a free kick was delivered into the box. José Fonte’s effort was saved and Djaló saw his shot blocked before Saatçi’s shot appeared to hit the arm of Diogo Leite, Rodrigo Zalazar booked for zealously protesting the call which was not forthcoming.

Whatever Artur Jorge said to his team at half-time did the trick, his team returning to the pitch where none would have guessed his side were playing with ten men. They duly equalised in the 51st minute.

A loose pass from the visitors was pounced upon, Ricardo Horta doing well to release Djaló who surged into the box and unleashed a powerful strike that deflected off Ronnow into the roof of the net.

The goal galvanised Braga who continued to compete on equal footing despite being a man down. Djaló’s shot was blocked and Horta narrowly missed the target before Nenad Bjelica was forced to act, Lucas Tousart and Kevin Behrens replaced by Janik Haberer and David Fofana.

Jorge made his second switch in the 68th minute when Banza made way for Abel Ruiz, the Spanish striker immediately involved with an effort that sailed high and wide.

Braga went close again when Horta’s shot was deflected narrowly wide of the post. The substitutions kept flowing before Roussillon created a fantastic chance for Fofana, the 20-year-old heading high and wide from point blank range.

The German club came home strong, Gosens heading wide and Roussillon’s cross narrowly evading Fofana, Jorge ultimately satisfied with a point that gives his side an outside chance of remaining in the competition if they can win by 2+ goals in Naples.

By Matthew Marshall