Benfica throw away 3-goal lead against Inter Milan to leave Europa League hopes hanging by a thread

29 November 2023

It seemed Benfica had put a disastrous Champions League campaign behind them when an energetic first-half performance was rewarded with a 3-0 lead thanks to a João Mário hat-trick.

But it all unravelled after the break, with Inter drawing level, António Silva sent off for the second time in five matches in the competition, and the Italians almost snatching victory at the death.

The Eagles have to beat FC Salzburg by three clear goals in Austria in matchday 6 to stay in Europe this season.

João Mário punishes former team

Ex Portugal midfielder João Mário spent an unfruitful couple of seasons at Inter Milan earlier in career after a big-money move from Sporting, making it a sweet opponent for the 30-year-old to score his first ever hat-trick against.

Goals in the 5th, 13th and 34th minutes sent the home fans into raptures of delight and punished Inter for a lackadaisical approach.

Perhaps the decision by Simone Inzaghi to make eight changes to the team that drew at Juventus on the weekend sent out the wrong message, while Benfica, buoyed by their recent victories over Sporting and Famalicão, were fired up from the off. The hosts were good value for their healthy half-time lead.

Also worthy of special mention is striker Casper Tengstedt, who was involved in all three goals. Following his dramatic last-gasp winner as a late substitute in the Lisbon derby followed up by two convincing performances, the Danish forward seems to have nailed down the No9 spot in Benfica’s attack, ahead of Petar Musa and Arthur Cabral.

Different game

The second half had little resemblance to the first 45 minutes, with a complete role reversal of the two teams. Benfica were content to sit back on the lead, while Inter reacted strongly to what must have been some choice words by Inzhagi in the changing room.

Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi pulled two goals back before the hour mark, and it came as no surprise when Alexis Sanchez equalised from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Benfica’s players were furious with the penalty award, arguing that João Neves had been fouled at the start of the move, and the officiating was the target of more anger late on when António Silva was harshly sent off after a VAR review upgraded a yellow card to a red for a clumsy but unmalicious tackle.

Inter almost snatched victory in stoppage time when Frederico Dimarco struck the bar.

Calamitous campaign

Benfica enjoyed a fabulous Champions League last season, reaching the quarter-finals, and the arrival of Ángel Di María in the summer raised hopes of at least an equal effort this year.

But from the moment Benfica conceded early and went down to ten men at the start of their first game against FC Salzburg back in September, they never recovered. The Group D campaign has been little short of calamitous.

The Portuguese champions seemed to be restoring some pride with an exhilarating 45 minutes in Lisbon tonight, only to lose control of the match in the second half.

To finish third in the group and qualify for the Europa League, Roger Schmidt’s men must beat FC Salzburg by three clear goals in their final match on 12 December.

Roger Schmidt: “the penalty was a joke”

“I think we played a very good game overall, especially in the first half. We had a lot of the ball, we won our challenges, dominated the game, created big chances, we scored three goals and we showed an efficiency that perhaps has been missing this season.

“In the second half we conceded a goal early, then a second goal and we have to recognise that the opposition has quality, then the penalty was a joke. The referee made two mistakes, in a decisive game at a decisive moment.”

By Tom Kundert