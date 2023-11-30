Sporting CP advance in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Sporting Clube de Portugal booked their spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs after an exciting 1-1 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo.

Viktor Gyökeres hit the post early on before Gianluca Scamacca beat the offside trap in the 23rd minute and slammed a shot past Adán.

Rúben Amorim introduced Geny Catamo and Marcus Edwards at the break and Edwards made a big difference, the winger combining with Gyökeres and equalising in the 56th minute.

Pote had a number of opportunities to put the Portuguese club in front, the playmaker going closest in the 66th minute when his shot hit both posts and bounced away from goal.

Both teams pushed for a winning goal but won’t be displeased with a draw, Amorim ultimately content with a point that means his side will continue in the Europa League next year.

It's the Gianluca Scamacca show

Atalanta began the match with plenty of intensity on and off the ball, their high press attempting to box Sporting inside their own half.

Gianluca Scamacca raced onto Ademola Lookman’s pass in the 7th minute and beat Antonio Adán, the goal ruled out after a marginal offside call. Scamacca continued to probe for opportunities and space behind the Lions’ defence.

Rúben Amorim’s side had a fantastic chance to take the lead in the 20th minute. Viktor Gyökeres bamboozled Berat Djimsiti and raced clear, the striker curling an effort that kissed the outside of the post.

It proved to be a costly miss with Atalanta taking the lead three minutes later.

The Portuguese club hadn’t heeded the warning with Scamacca making them pay. He was released by Teun Koopmeiners and played onside by Jeremiah St. Juste, the target man smashing a fierce strike that Adán got a hand to but couldn’t prevent from nestling in the net.

Sporting fight back

Sporting should have equalised in the 35th minute. Gyökeres showed his trademark strength to hold off Djimsiti and send Pote clear, the playmaker disappointing with a weak shot that went straight at Juan Musso.

Gyökeres was proving to be a one man show and the only player capable of troubling Atalanta’s defence. He was receiving plenty of rough treatment but referee Michael Oliver was not giving the Swedish striker any sympathy.

Oliver eventually got the cards out with Lookman, Giorgio Scalvini and Sead Kolašinac booked before the break.

It's the Marcus Edwards show

Amorim made two changes at the break with Ricardo Esgaio and Francisco Trincão replaced by Geny Catamo and Marcus Edwards. They immediately got involved which resulted in Edwards firing at Musso.

Sporting’s defence fell asleep four minutes after the restart when Giorgio Scalvini sent Éderson clear, the Brazilian finding an unmarked Scamacca who had plenty of time to pick his spot but missed the target.

Just as he punished a missed chance from Gyökeres in the first half, it was the Italian's miss that was punished by the Portuguese club in the 56th minute. Edwards combined well with Gyökeres, the substitute showing too much speed for Djimsiti before finishing into the bottom corner.

Ederson fired a shot past the far post, but the goal had galvanised the Lions who were playing on the front foot. Gian Piero Gasperini tried to turn the tide in the 64th minute when he introduced Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel for Lookman and Scamacca.

Pote hits both posts

Two minutes later Sporting went agonisingly close to taking the lead when Edwards released Pote, he beat Musso but couldn’t beat the woodwork, his shot hitting both posts before the grateful goalkeeper gained possession.

Pote sent another chance high and wide as the Lions remained in control, Gasperini going to his bench and replacing Koopmeiners with Aleksey Miranchuk.

His changes had no effect as Pote had yet another chance after a fantastic pass from Hidemasa Morita, but it definitely wasn’t his night as he missed the target once again.

Amorim brought on Sebastián Coates and Nuno Santos for St. Juste and Morten Hjulmand, Gasperini countering by replacing Kolašinac and Scalvini with Mitchell Bakker and Emil Holm.

Aatalanta finished wkth a flurry but were unable to seriously test Adán, both clubs ultimately content with a point which means the Italian club finish top of Group B while Sporting secure second spot which sends them through to the knockout round play-offs.

By Matthew Marshall at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia