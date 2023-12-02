Porto run up away victory in Famalicão to apply pressure on Lisbon duo

02 December 2023

Famalicão 0-3 FC Porto

FC Porto have levelled Benfica and Sporting’s points total after defeating FC Famalicão 3-0 away from home, this Saturday.

The Dragons came flying out the blocks with an early strike from the in-form Evanilson, getting Porto off the mark before Mehdi Taremi, overdue a goal, made it 2-0 still in the first half.

A third from Francisco Conceição added the finishing touches to a successful outing for the side managed by his father, Sérgio, clocking up their ninth league win of the season.

With just three goals to his name all season, Sérgio Conceição chose to ignore the critics aimed at a misfiring Taremi by backing the Iranian to star from the off, as they took on high-flying Famalicão, just four points shy of the top six.

Evanilson provided a glowing start for Porto in the 8th minute, lingering around the edge of the box from a set-piece before volleying low past Luiz Júnior for the game’s first goal.

The goal was met with an increased threat coming from the home side, particularly from José Luís Rodriguez who came close to assisting Jhonder Cádiz for a near-post back-heel, prior to the Venezuelan striker’s miss.

Controversy followed in the 44th minute after a pinball-like scramble inside Porto’s area birthed valid claims for a penalty following Gustavo Sá’s strike, blocked by Stephen Eustáquio’s arm before the referee rejected Famalicão’s calls for a spot-kick.

Leaving the hosts feeling twice as bitter, Taremi emerged to finish Galeno’s supply on the brink of half-time with a composed and well-placed finish coming into the box, doubling Porto’s lead.

A strike over from Mirko Topic via a Nathan cutback was as good as it got for a disappointed Famalicão outfit, still digesting the frustration left behind in the first half before them.

Matters complicated themselves for the Famalicenses when Youssouf Zaydou picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge on João Mendes in the 80th minute, reducing the numbers to ten men against an increasingly-confident Porto

The game was well and truly up in the 87th minute for the hosts after Marko Grujic sent Conceição free on goal for a third Porto finish, with only the post denying the Portuguese winger a second goal moments later.

Three goals saw the Dragons through to three more points, levelling Benfica and Sporting on 28 points prior to their respective games, this weekend.

By Patrick Ribeiro

FC Famalicão XI: Luíz Júnior - Francisco Moura, Justin de Haas, Riccieli, Nathan (Martín Aguirregabiria, 71’) - José Luís Rodriguez, Gustavo Sá (Chiquinho, 67’), Mirko Topic, Youssouf Zaydou, Théo Fonseca (Pablo, 67’) - Jhonder Cádiz (Henrique Araújo, 71’)

FC Porto XI: Diogo Costa - João Mendes, Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Jorge Sánchez - Pepê, Alan Varela (Marko Grujic, 73’), Stephen Eustáquio (André Franco, 85’), Galeno (Iván Jaime, 85’), Evanilson (Francisco Conceição, 73’), Mehdi Taremi (Toni Martínez, 90’)