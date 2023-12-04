Viktor Gyökeres fires Sporting back to the summit in 3-1 comeback win over Gil Vicente

04 December 2023

Sporting came from behind to beat Gil Vicente in Lisbon tonight and return to the top of the table, leapfrogging city rivals Benfica.

Gil Vicente shocked the Alvalade crowd by taking the lead in the 34th minute through a Rúben Fernandes header from a free kick, but Nuno Santos’s fierce shot was deflected into his own net by Pedro Tiba for the equaliser just before the break.

The hosts ran out convincing winners in the second half thanks to a brace from man-of-the-match Viktor Gyökeres. The irrepressible Swedish striker had the ball in the net twice more on the night, only to be denied by narrow offside calls and came close to his hat-trick on several occasions. More to follow.