Liga Portugal Betclic Now Exclusively on FITE+

05 December 2023

In addition to Portugal’s favourable Euro 2024 draw, there was another piece of fantastic news for fans of Portuguese football all over the world at the weekend.

US company FITE have bought exclusive broadcasting rights to Liga Portugal in a range of countries around the globe, making it easier to watch not only what promises to be a fascinating Primeira Liga title race this season, but Portuguese club football through the 2025/2026 campaign at least.

The best value in streaming sports TV adds more live football to its subscription service, from one of the top five leagues in the world which includes teams such as FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting Clube de Portugal and star players such as Ángel Di María, João Neves and Mehdi Taremi.

Porto, Portugal (November 30, 2023): FITE is proud to announce the acquisition of exclusive broadcasting rights to Liga Portugal for FITE+ subscribers in the UK & Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia. Matches will stream live, in English, beginning 2 December with the 12th matchday of the season. The deal covers the remainder of the current season on through the 2025/2026 season.

The addition gives fans even more football on FITE, as the most reliable OTT sports platform expands its offering to a broad range of sports.

Liga Portugal matches feature football powerhouses like UEFA Champions League participants FC Porto and Benfica next to the UEFA Europa League team Sporting CP. Those teams feature renowned players such as Ángel Di María, Pepe, João Neves, Viktor Gyökeres, Marcus Edwards, Mehdi Taremi, Pedro Gonçalves, João Mário and some of the best emerging young talent in European football. Each matchday will also include a highlight show summarising all the matches.

“We are thrilled to offer a front row seat to Liga Portugal matches to our FITE+ subscribers,” said Adam Bigwood, Vice President of Subscriptions at FITE. “This exclusive deal, with one of Europe’s finest leagues, highlights our dedication to providing diverse and premium sports content to our global audience. As we continue to expand our football offerings, FITE remains at the forefront of delivering superior sports and entertainment through our advanced technology platform.”

The rights acquisition of Liga Portugal marks a strategic move by FITE into the heart of football, building on the recent addition of the AFC Champions League, and reinforcing the platform’s position as a leading provider of top-tier sports content. The platform already dominates the worlds of boxing, MMA, wrestling, and more.

The agreement was facilitated by SPORTFIVE.

About FITE:

FITE by Triller is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events to more than 7M registered users. Additionally, FITE offers exclusive subscription packages such as AEW Plus in select regions, and FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, worldwide. Consumers can stream FITE globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications; Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD/ TiVO, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex, as well as more than 7,000 models of Smart TVs. FITE also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE 24/7 both on and off platform. Visit FITE online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, Facebook, and Threads. FITE is owned by Triller Hold Co LLC.