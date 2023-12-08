Simon Banza brace secures Braga a 3-1 victory in Vizela

08 December 2023

Braga secured their fourth straight win in the Primeira Liga after a 3-1 victory in Vizela.

Simon Banza opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he converted Joe Mendes’ low cross into the six-yard box.

Vizela created chances but were wasteful in front of goal, the hosts paying the price in the 56th minute when Rodrigo Zalazar’s cross was headed home by Banza.

Pablo Villar’s side gave the home crowd some hope in the 72nd minute when they reduced the deficit. Samuel Essende rose high and headed Samu’s corner into the net, the goal standing after a nervous wait for referee Cláudio Pereira to check for a foul that never was.

Vizela tried hard to find an equaliser, their attacking intentions exploited in added time when Fabijan Buntić left his box, Bruma taking advantage and rolling the ball into an empty net.

Simon Banza goes bang bang

Vizela began brightly with Tomás Silva forcing a save from Matheus and Anderson seeing his effort blocked by Serdar Saatçi. Nuno Moreira picked up an early injury and was replaced by Jardel.

Braga took the lead in the 15th minute after a well worked move started by Pizzi. Joe Mendes got forward and was released by Álvaro Djaló, the right-back's cross findind Simon Banza who was left unmarked and converted from close range.

Rodrigo Zalazar went close to doubling the visitors’ advantage when his shot was deflected narrowly over the bar.

Vizela finished the first half strong but continued to waste their opportunities. Diogo Nascimento got past Saatçi and sent a weak shot at Matheus, Jardel then firing wide from distance.

Artur Jorge made one change at the break with Álvaro Djaló replaced by Bruma.

The hosts continued where they left off after the break with Jardel’s scuffed shot easily saved by Matheus. Samuel Essende did well to make space before missing the target, Silva then firing at Matheus and sending his follow up effort wide.

Vizela were made to pay for their profligacy in the 56th minute when Braga went 2-0 ahead. Zalazar's cross found Banza unmarked once again, the French striker heading past Fabijan Buntić who got a hand to the ball but was unable to prevent it nestling in the net.

Vizela fight back

Jorge immediately replaced Vitor Carvalho with André Horta, Pablo Villar then bringing on Aleksandar Busnić and Dylan Saint-Louis for Pedro Ortiz and Matheus Pereira.

Braga should have put the result beyond doubt in the 68th minute when Ricardo Horta raced clear. Diogo Nascimento did well to get back and force Horta onto his left foot, the playmaker unbalanced with his shot sent into the night sky.

Four minutes later Vizela got back into the game after Essende was denied by a crucial challenge from Saatçi.

It was as simple as it gets from the resulting corner, Samu sending the ball into the danger area where Essende rose highest and headed home. Referee Cláudio Pereira was advised to watch replays by the VAR, eventually ruling that Mateus had not been fouled and letting the goal stand.

Pizzi and Zalazar were replaced by Castro and Rony Lopes as Jorge attempted to shut the game down. Villar responded by bringing on Hugo Oliveira and Alex Méndez for Silva and Samu.

Bruma seals it in added time

Vizela went for broke in added time when Buntić left his area to try and help his side score a dramatic equaliser. It backfired.

Braga nullified the corner and sent Bruma clear, the speedster advancing into the opposition half where he rolled the ball into an empty net.

Better team won on the day

Braga’s class shone through with Simon Banza scoring his 12th and 13th Primeira Liga goals of the season, moving four goals ahead of second-best Viktor Gyökeres.

The Warriors continue to find it hard to keep clean sheets, a problem that might be exploited in Italy where they take on Napoli in the final Champions League group stage match on Tuesday.

Vizela remain in the relegation zone and it’s no surprise why.

Pablo Villar’s side lack composure and are not clinical when they get into attacking positions, combined with a defence that goes missing in crucial moments.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Vizela

Highlights