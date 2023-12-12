Napoli beat Braga 2-0 in the Champions League

12 December 2023

Napoli’s Champions League campaign will continue after beating Braga 2-0 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Bruma missed an early chance before an unlucky Serdar Saatçi own goal gave the Italian club the lead in the 9th minute.

Ricardo Horta was denied by a fantastic save from Alex Meret as Napoli responded once again, Natan getting forward and assisting Victor Osimhen who spun and stroked the ball past Matheus.

Horta hit the post late on but there was no way back for Braga, the Portuguese club consoling themselves with third place in Group C which sees them drop into in the Europa League next year.

Napoli 2-0 Braga

Braga began brightly in Italy with inroads being made down their right flank. Pizzi cut inside and saw his shot blocked, Bruma collecting the rebound and firing wide.

It proved to be a costly miss with Napoli taking the lead in the 9th minute. It came from a quick throw in that saw Matteo Politano speed past Cristian Borja, his cross deflecting off Serdar Saatçi and the underside of the bar before bouncing narrowly over the line.

Braga got back on the front foot as Rodrigo Zalazar fired a free kick straight at Alex Meret and Simon Banza couldn’t direct João Moutinho’s cross on target. Ricardo Horta then tried his luck from distance, a fierce drive forcing a fantastic save from Meret.

Napoli eventually fashioned their first shot in the 31st minute, Piotr Zieliński going through on goal and firing straight at Matheus. Two minutes later the Serie A champions doubled their lead.

Natan got past José Fonte and looked to have passed up a chance to tee up Victor Osimhen, but the Brazilian eventually got the ball to the Nigerian striker who pirouetted and poked the ball past Matheus who had gone to ground.

🇮🇹⚽️🇵🇹 Napoli vs Braga Champions League action at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for @PortuGoal1. Warriors win by 2+ goals and they stay in the competititon, draw and they go into the Europa League, defeat and Union Berlin beat Real Madrid and they are out of Europe. #UCL pic.twitter.com/0brsCxLAc7 — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) December 12, 2023

Artur Jorge reacted at half-time when he replaced Pizzi with Abel Ruiz. It was the Italian club who went close two minutes after the restart, Matheus doing well to prevent an effort from Politano.

Both teams traded blows before André-Frank Zambo Anguissa had a clear chance to seal the deal in the 65th minute, the midfielder preferring power over finesse which resulted in strong shot going straight at Matheus.

Jorge gave Al Musrati some much needed minutes when he replaced Zalazar in the 68th minute, Walter Mazzarri immediately bringing on Gianluca Gaetano and Giacomo Raspadori for Stanislav Lobotka and Osimhen.

Braga’s evening was summed up when Bruma was presented with a great chance that was blocked. Raspadori then released Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was denied by Matheus.

Ricardo Horta hit the post as attentions turned to Germany, Real Madrid beating Union Berlin which sees Braga drop into the Europa League.

Consolation prize

It was always going to be a tall order to beat the Seria A champions by two or more goals, especially at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona which houses arguably the best supporters in Europe.

Napoli came into the game after three straight defeats to Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus. Walter Mazzarri’s side are superior, especially with Victor Osimhen up front.

As we saw with Álvaro Djaló’s penalty being saved early on in Madrid, early chances simply have to be taken when competing against superior opposition in their back yard.

Artur Jorge was without the injured Djaló and it showed, the unavailable winger scoring 12 goals this season including strikes against Real Madrid and Union Berlin. Bruma tried hard out wide, but Djaló’s speed and trickery would have been useful in Italy.

There was some nervousness when Union Berlin took the lead against Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants recovered to win which sees Braga continue in the Europa League next year, a deserved reward after being drawn in a difficult group.

By Matthew Marshall at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona