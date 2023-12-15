Mission accomplished as second-string Sporting beat Sturm Graz 3-0 in Lisbon

15 December 2023

Unable to finish top or fall down to third place in Europa League Group D, Sporting headed into the dead rubber against Austrian outfit Sturm Graz with one eye on Monday’s crucial Primeira Liga showdown against Porto.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Rúben Amorim heavily rotated his team, but the Portuguese side were still far too strong for the visitors with a first-half strike from Viktor Gyökeres and a second-half brace from Gonçalo Inácio giving the Lions a comfortable victory.

Just as important as a timely confidence booster was the fact all of Sporting’s key players – Gyökeres, Marcus Edwards, Pedro Gonçalves, Morten Hjulmand, Morita, Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande – were given 45 minutes or less of action, and came through injury free.