Three of the highest value Portuguese players in Portugal’s Primeira Liga

15 December 2023

The Primeira Liga stands as Portugal’s premier professional football league, housing a plethora of exceptionally skilled players who captivate the attention of football aficionados worldwide. A reliable measure to assess the significance and allure of these players is by examining their market value: an estimation of a player’s worth in the transfer market, taking into account various factors such as age, performance, potential and demand.

This article delves into three Portuguese players within the Primeira Liga who presently possess the highest market values, providing us with valuable insights into the most coveted and esteemed talents in Portuguese football.

António Silva: €35.1M

Centre-back António Silva currently plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga and also represents the Portugal national team. Silva’s journey began in Benfica’s youth system, where he exhibited his skills and impressed a multitude of watchers, and where his performances were a crucial part of Benfica’s triumph in the UEFA Youth League during the 2021-22 season.

This victory marked Benfica’s first European trophy in 60 years. Recognizing his potential, Silva was promoted to the first team and made his professional debut at the age of 18. In his debut season, he played a significant role in helping Benfica secure the league title. Having represented Portugal at various youth levels, Silva’s talent did not go unnoticed; he was selected for the senior squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made his senior international debut shortly after.

Diogo Costa: €29.8M

Diogo Costa is a highly skilled goalkeeper who currently plays for Porto and the Portugal national team. Born in Switzerland but emerging from Porto’s youth system, Costa achieved great success early on in his career. In 2019, he triumphed in the UEFA Youth League and was subsequently promoted to the first-team squad. In his debut season, he played a pivotal role in securing a domestic double, winning both the Primeira Liga and the Taça de Portugal. Any sports bettors out there looking for Portugal Primeira Liga betting advice for upcoming matches would do well to pay attention to Costa and follow him throughout Porto’s next matches.

Costa’s exceptional displays and unflappable composure earned him a place in Porto’s starting line-up in 2021 at the age of 22. He played a crucial role in helping Porto secure another domestic double and was deservedly named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year. Although born in Switzerland, Costa proudly represents Portugal due to his Portuguese heritage; in 2021, Costa made his senior international debut and had the honour of representing Portugal at the prestigious 2022 FIFA World Cup. Costa recently shone again in the Champions League including Porto’s victory over Shakhtar Dontesk this week, allowing the Dragons to advance to the knockout stages, this after impressing onlookers worldwide in the tournament last year.

Gonçalo Inácio: €28.8M

Gonçalo Bernardo Inácio currently plays as a centre-back for Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga and the Portugal national team. Inácio began his youth career with Almada in 2010 before joining Sporting CP’s academy in 2012. Although he was called up in July 2020, he didn’t get a chance to play. He made his first appearance for Sporting in October 2020, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 away win against Portimonense.

Since then, Inácio has emerged as a rising star in Portugal, already making 143 appearances for Sporting at just 21 years old. He won the Portuguese championship in his debut season and his impressive record includes 14 goals and eight assists for his club from the centre-back position, showcasing his aerial prowess and passing abilities. For Portugal he has also found the net twice in his 5 appearances for his country. Being left-footed only adds to his value, as left-sided centre-backs are less common. In the 2022/23 season alone, Inácio made an astonishing 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals, providing three assists and keeping 19 clean sheets.