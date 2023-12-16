Late penalty sees Boavista earn a dramatic 1-1 draw against Vitória de Guimarães

16 December 2023

Boavista’s first match following Petit’s resignation ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Vitória de Guimarães.

The visitors won a flurry of free kicks at Estádio do Bessa Séc. XXI and took advantage in the 30th minute, Tiago Silva’s set piece delivered to Jota Silva who steered the ball past João Gonçalves.

The Panthers dominated the second half and went close to equalising in the 74th minute when Bruno Varela denied Róbert Bozeník.

Boavista’s persistence finally paid off in added time when they won a penalty. Tiago Morais stepped up and converted with confidence, the result snapping the hosts five game losing streak in the Primeira Liga.

Yellow card after yellow card

Chances were hard to come by in Porto with more action coming from referee Fábio Veríssimo who booked Gaïus Makouta, Salvador Agra and Tomás Ribeiro in the opening 16 minutes.

Bruno Lourenço tested Bruno Varela before Vitória de Guimarães got on top, Nelson da Luz’s shot tipped wide by João Gonçalves.

The visitors were winning plenty of free kicks, particularly down their left wing and went close in the 25th minute. Tiago Silva’s delivery was met by Toni Borevković, his header forcing a fine save from João Gonçalves before Boavista eventually cleared the danger.

Free kicks pay off

Ricardo Mangas was being shown no love on his return to the Bessa, but the former Boavista winger won another free kick from which Guimarães took the lead in the 30th minute.

Tiago Silva stepped up once again, the ball sent towards the near post where Jota Silva did well to get in front of Makouta and deftly divert the ball past Gonçalves.

Boavista boss the second half

Boavista began the second half strong with Róbert Bozeník teeing up Agra who missed the target. Agra then turned provider for Bozeník, the Slovakian striker blazing across the face of goal.

Tiago Silva suffered a bad injury and was stretchered off the pitch which saw Álvaro Pacheco make two substitutions in the 63rd minute, Silva and Nelson da Luz replaced by Dani Silva and Nuno Santos.

Couto and Paiva made their first change in the 67th minute when Lourenço made way for Miguel Reisinho.

The hosts had a great chance to draw level in the 74th minute after Reisinho and Agra combined to send Bozeník clear, Varela doing well to come off his line and make an important save.

Added time penalty

Boavista bossed the ball in the final 15 minutes but were unable to make it count until added time when they were awarded a penalty. Pedro Malheiro’s cross was swung into the box where Miguel Maga clumsily collided with Reisinho, Veríssimo showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Tiago Morais stepped up in front of the Black Panthers and made no mistake, his shot hit with precision and power with the diving Varela powerless to prevent the ball from nestling in the back of the net.

Deserved draw

Boavista came into the clash after five straight Primeira Liga defeats which culminated in Petit resigning as manager. They were led by assistant coach Jorge Couto and under-19 coach Ricardo Paiva.

The Panthers are obviously lacking confidence but fully deserved the point after dominating the second half. It was an important point to pick up before the Christmas break.

Álvaro Pacheco will ultimately be satisfied with a point despite conceding the equaliser in added time. Vitória de Guimarães never looked like scoring in the second half and missed a great chance to close in on the Top 4.

Pacheco saw Tiago Silva stretchered off the pitch and came into the clash missing top scorers João Mendes and André Silva who were both ruled out late. Their starting spots were taken by Nélson da Luz and Adrián Butzke, two players who have hard hardly featured this season.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Bessa Séc. XXI

