Benfica back on top of the Primeira Liga after a 1-0 win in

18 December 2023

Benfica climbed to the summit of the Primeira Liga after a hard fought 1-0 win in Braga.

The Eagles got off to a flying start at the Quarry after João Mário won possession, Orkun Kökçü releasing Casper Tengstedt who opened the scoring in the 3rd minute.

Ángel Di María hit the bar and Mário missed a great chance to double Benfica’s lead shortly after the break. The rest of the second half belonged to Braga but they couldn’t beat Anatolii Trubin.

The goalkeeper had already made a fantastic save to deny Álvaro Djaló in the first half, the Ukrainian called on again in added time when he managed to kick Simon Banza’s shot wide of the post.

Tengstedt scores early

Morato picked up a booking in the opening two minutes after a don’t argue on Álvaro Djaló. Less than 60 seconds later Benfica took the lead.

Rodrigo Zalazar was robbed by João Mário, Orkun Kökçü sending Casper Tengstedt clear with the striker keeping Serdar Saatçi at bay and placing the ball past Matheus.

Álvaro Djaló decided to get in on the action with a deflected shot that went straight to Anatolii Trubin. The duel continued when Trubin produced a sensational save to deny Djaló’s powerful shot that looked goal bound.

Benfica go close to doubling their lead

It was an open game with the action showing no signs of letting up. A well worked move from the Eagles presented Ángel Di María with a chance, the Argentine beating Matheus before rattling the bar.

Braga were off their game with and without the ball, frequently panicking in the final third when plenty of options were available. Benfica went close again after Saatçi brought down Tengstedt on the edge of the area.

Di Marías’ free kick was punched by Matheus straight into Nicolás Otamendi, the ball coming off the post and cleared by José Fonte. Saatçi was having a tough night at the office, unable to stop Rafa breaking clear and thankful to see the playmaker fire into the side netting.

Artur Jorge ran out of patience in the 33rd minute when he replaced Zalazar with André Horta. There was some slight optimism for Braga before the break when Ricardo Horta went close to diverting Bruma’s cross on target.

Benfica blew a brilliant opportunity to double their advantage three minutes after the restart. Rafa’s long run turned Fonte inside and out, the playmaker then putting the ball on a plate for Mário who hit a weak effort at Matheus.

Braga get on top

Jorge took Saatçi out of the firing line in the 55th minute when he made way for Sikou Niakaté. Braga finally began to show their true self, Djaló and Simon Banza combining well to set up the French striker who could only poke the ball to Trubin.

Roger Schmidt brought on Petar Musa for Tengstedt in the 61st minute.

Braga’s previous deficiencies with the ball had been cured, the Warriors were passing it around nicely with Ricardo Horta’s goal ruled out after a narrow offside call.

Chances kept coming with Ricardo Horta volleying Víctor Gómez’s cross wide. Banza’s looping header called Trubin into action, the goalkeeper unable to collect the ball cleanly which gave Horta half a chance on the rebound.

Gonçalo Guedes replaced Rafa before Jorge made his move in the 84th minute when he brought on Vitor Carvalho, Rony Lopes and Abel Ruiz for Fonte, Gómez and Djaló.

Ricardo Horta and Banza both missed the target before Braga's best chance came in added time. Banza brought down a long ball, got past Antonio Silva and stepped inside Otamendi, Trubin doing well to get his foot on Banza's shot and divert it wide of the post.

Benfica back on top

Braga were on the back foot for the entire match after Rodrigo Zalazar’s error gifted Benfica an early lead. They owned the second half but couldn’t create enough clear-cut opportunities to beat an inspired Anatolii Trubin.

The Warriors came into the contest with the best attack in Primeira Liga but were way off their game in the first half, uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball and not working well as a unit without it. Their decision making in the final third, particularly from Bruma, left a lot to be desired.

Artur Jorge will have to analyse what happened in the opening 45 minutes to try and avoid a repeat performance against the big clubs. It was a missed opportunity against an underperforming Benfica side.

The Eagles could have been 2-0 up had Ángel Di María’s effort sneaked under the bar, Otamendi not hit the post and João Mário took his chance in the 47th minute. The victory and the significance of taking top spot will give Roger Schmidt and his side confidence before an easy run of fixtures.

By Matthew Marshall at the Quarry

