Tough task for Porto in Champions League draw, Europa League trio have better luck

18 December 2023

The draw for the European competitions has taken place with Portugal’s sole representative in the Champions League given a tough obstacle in the round of 16.

FC Porto will lock horns with current English Premier League leaders Arsenal.

There was better luck for Portugal’s trio of teams in the Europa League playoffs.

Sporting, Benfica and Braga were drawn out successively, and were paired against Young Boys (Switzerland), Toulouse (France) and Qarabag (Azerbaijan) respectively.

Porto had high probabilities of landing an extremely tough opponent, and although the Dragons avoided three of the favourites in holders Manchester City, perennial contenders Real Madrid and German heavyweights Bayern Munich, the matchup against Arsenal is arguably just as tough.

The Gunners have not made serious inroads in the competition for many years, but appear to be a different beast nowadays under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal fought City hard in last year’s race to become English champions, and are riding high again this season, currently top of the EPL table with a 5-point advantage over the Citizens.

However, Sérgio Conceição has proved adept at preparing his team against Europe’s strongest clubs in the Champions League since returning to Porto as head coach in 2017, his side proving to be competitive against the likes of Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona, even if results have not always fallen their way.

The two clubs met at the same stage of the competition in 2010, Porto winning the first leg 2-1, only to be on the receiving end of a thumping in the return match, Nicklas Bendtner netting a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory at the Emirates stadium.

Porto play the first leg on 14 February 2024. Conceição will have some thinking to do ahead of the second leg on 6 March, given that it is scheduled for three days after the Porto v Benfica Primeira Liga clássico.

Europa League

All three of Portugal’s participants in the Europa League will be confident of making it to the round of 16 after learning their playoff opponents, having dodged the biggest names in the draw such as AC Milan, Roma and Marseille.

Sporting will travel to Bern to take on the leaders of the Swiss league, Young Boys, with the theoretical advantage of playing the second leg at home.

In contrast, Benfica and Braga will start their ties at home, against Toulouse and Qarabag respectively.

Toulouse are struggling in the lower reaches of the French league and the Eagles will be confident of making progress as they aim to rectify a forgettable Champions League campaign.

Braga will hope to build an advantage in the first leg against perennial champions of Azerbaijan, Qarabag FK, before embarking on a round trip of almost 10,000 km to Baku for the second leg.

The Europa League first leg matches will take place on 15 February with the second leg played one week later.

By Tom Kundert