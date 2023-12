Sporting beat Porto 2-0 at Alvalade to go back to the top of the table

18 December 2023

Sporting overcame their recent psychological block against their fiercest rivals (10 winless games against Porto and Benfica before tonight) to earn a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory against the Dragons in Lisbon this evening.

Viktor Gyökeres scored a brilliant individual early on and the Swede was also instrumental in the second goal, laying on a perfect assist for Pedro Gonçalves just after the hour mark. In between Porto captain Pepe was sent off.

More to follow.