Sporting crush Estoril Praia 5-1 at Alvalade

05 January 2024

Leaders Sporting did not tremble as they defended top spot in the Primeira Liga against in-form Estoril Praia this evening, running out 5-1 winners in front of a buoyant crowd in the Portuguese capital.

Viktor Gyökeres paved the way with two brilliant assists for Marcus Edwards in the first half.

Further goals after the break from Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves and Francisco Trincão put a rampant Sporting five up, before Cassiano scored a late consolation for the visitors.

More to follow