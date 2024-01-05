Porto held to a 1-1 draw at Boavista in the Invicta derby

05 January 2024

Porto’s Primeira Liga ambitions suffered a minor blow at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI after a 1-1 draw against Boavista.

Toni Martínez put the Dragons ahead in the 23rd minute after a clever pass from Evanilson, but their lead lasted just five minutes.

Boavista’s equaliser came from a free kick that caught Porto’s defence asleep, Bruno Lourenço left completely unmarked to head the ball past Diogo Costa.

Sérgio Conceição’s side had all the ball in the closing stages which included 11 minutes of added time, but they couldn’t take advantage which leaves them five points behind Primeira Liga leaders Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Slow start

Chances were hard to come by in the opening exchanges, Boavista attempting long balls to Róbert Bozeník and Toni Martínez heading André Franco’s corner straight to João Gonçalves.

The Panthers persisted with their tactics which nearly paid off in the 20th minute. A long free kick released Bruno Lourenço who was unable to control the ball and get a shot away.

Two goals in 5 minutes

Three minutes later Porto took the lead. Stephen Eustáquio’s clever ball sent Pepê Aquino into the box, his cross creating havoc with three players going to ground, Evanilson doing well to poke the ball to Martinez who tapped in from a yard out.

Boavista showed no signs of rolling over against their wealthy crosstown rivals and equalised five minutes later. Marko Grujić fouled Miguel Reisinho in a dangerous position, Tiago Morais’ free kick catching Porto’s defence asleep which allowed Lourenço to head the ball past Diogo Costa.

The goal sparked a spell of pressure for the Panthers, Bozeník heading Morais’ cross wide before firing a low drive from distance that forced Diogo Costa to dive and tip the ball wide.

Dragons dominate the second half

Porto had all the chances after the break, João Mário unable to keep his left footed effort down and André Franco’s free kick going close.

It was only a question of when Sérgio Conceição would introduce his two mains weapons off the bench, that time coming in the 61st minute when Galeno and Francisco Conceição replaced Franco and Martínez.

The changes failed to instigate an immediate response, Nico González coming on for Eustáquio eight minutes later which was followed by Ricardo Paiva replacing Reisinho with Ibrahima Camará.

González narrowly missed the top corner before Paiva made a triple substitution and Conceição brought on Iván Jaime and Danny Namaso. Pepê was then brought down by Ilija Vukotić, instigating a minor melee which resulted in Camará being shown a straight red card.

Conceição fired the free kick over the bar before 11 minutes of added time was announced. Porto had all the ball but couldn’t break the deadlock, Namaso going close before Galeno and Pepe fired over the bar.

Porto's struggles continue

Porto produced a performance that we have come to expect this season, dominating possession and creating the bulk of the chances which they struggle to convert.

It was a welcome goal from Toni Martinez who hadn’t scored in more than four months. With Mehdi Taremi on international duty at the Asian Cup, Dragons’ supporters will be hoping the Spaniard can go on a run.

Sérgio Conceição’s side simply have to find a way to score more goals, Porto netting just 23 in the Primeira Liga this season which is less than Vitória de Guimarães, Gil Vicente and Estoril.

Boavista are showing some positive signs after Petit walked away from the club. The draw earned against Porto followed the point gained in their previous match at Estádio do Bessa, a 1-1 draw against Guimarães.

Gaïus Makouta and Sebastián Pérez returned from suspension which was a big boost for Ricardo Paiva's side. He will be without Chidozie Awaziem and Bruno Onyemaechi during January which saw him start Vincent Sasso who hadn't played since October.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI

