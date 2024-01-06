Late stunner gives Vitória de Guimarães a 1-1 draw at Braga

06 January 2024

Braga blew a brilliant chance to move into 3rd position in the Primeira Liga after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Vitória de Guimarães.

Abel Ruiz hit the post in the first half before Vitor Carvalho opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Artur Jorge's side kept their rivals at bay and should have secured all three points in added time, Ruiz breaking clear and failing to beat Bruno Varela.

It proved to be a costly miss at the Quarry, João Mendes unleashing an optimistic volley that deflected over Matheus to leave the home supporters stunned.

Abel Ruiz goes close

Vitória had a positive start before Braga put the ball into the net in the 4th minute. Rodrigo Zalazar’s celebrations were cut short however, VAR catching Ricardo Horta offside in the build up.

The Warriors maintained the momentum and went close from a corner, Abel Ruiz ghosting towards the near post and hitting the post.

Álvaro Pacheco switched from a 5-4-1 to 5-3-2, Nuno Santos dropping into midfield and Jota Silva moving up front from the right wing in an attempt to get 1 on 1 against José Fonte.

The game got boring with frequent fouls and free kicks preventing football from being played. Chances were proving hard to come by, Serdar Saatçi missing a presentable chance when he headed Ricardo Horta’s cross straight at Bruno Varela.

Guimarães ended the first half as they began, Nuno Santos firing over the bar after Jota Silva released Andre Silva. Jota then broke free but decided to shoot from distance which was catching practice for Matheus.

The visitors continued where they left off after the break with Jota taking centre stage. He got past Saatçi but was unable to find a teammate, then heading Tiago Silva’s corner towards goal where Matheus tipped the ball over the bar.

Carvalho gets it done

Braga weathered the storm and took the lead in the 53rd minute. A clever pass from Ricardo Horta released Rony Lopes, his deflected cross falling perfectly for Vitor Carvalho who measured a left footed effort into the bottom corner.

Rony Lopes narrowly missed the top corner after Zalazar burst clear. The two players combined again, Lopes dinking the ball over the top with Zalazar’s volley saved by Varela.

Pacheco made his first substitution in the 65th minute when Santos made way for Dani Silva. Tiago Silva’s shot was deflected wide before João Mendes and Adrián Butzke replaced Tomás Händel and André Silva.

Artur Jorge brought on André Horta and Pizzi for Zalazar and Lopes before Pacheco went for broke in the 85th minute, Tomás Ribeiro and Jota making way for André André and Nélson da Luz.

Added time madness

Five minutes of added time were awarded which proved to be the most exciting period of the match. Ruiz had a great chance to end the contest, racing onto Ricardo Horta’s pass and firing wide with Varela to beat. It proved to be a costly miss.

Mendes shot straight at Matheus as Jorge got nervous, the Braga boss wasting time with substitutions including Paulo Oliveira coming on for Ruiz.

Braga cleared a corner with Varela nowhere to be seen after joining the attack, André Horta trying his luck from distance but unable to take advantage of an empty net.

There was more drama to come in the seventh minute of added time. Braga’s nervousness came to the fore as they couldn’t clear the ball, Mendes taking his chance with a volley that clipped Fonte and looped over Matheus who was unable to keep the ball out of the net.

Braga’s defensive issues continue

Braga seemed certain to secure an important three points in the Minho derby, even after Abel Ruiz had blown a great chance to make it 2-0 in added time. They only have themselves to blame for failing to overtake Porto, their inability to keep clean sheets a constant problem this season.

Artur Jorge’s side have conceded in their previous 13 matches at the Quarry. The Warriors have kept one clean sheet in 16 Primeira Liga appearances, back in November when they won 1-0 in Arouca.

With Sikou Niakaté and Simon Banza on international duty at the African Cup of Nations, it’s going to be a difficult month with Benfica, Porto and Sporting Clube de Portugal three of their next four opponents.

Credit must go to Vitória de Guimarães, unbeaten in six matches and quietly going about their business under Álvaro Pacheco. The softly spoken manager is getting the best out of his squad, in particular João Mendes who became their top scorer after his stunning equaliser.

By Matthew Marshall at the Quarry

