Rio Ave beat Portimonense 2-0 to move out of the relegation zone

07 January 2024

Rio Ave climbed out of the relegation zone after a 2-0 victory over Portimonense at Estádio dos Arcos.

Chances were hard to come by in the first half before an error from Vinícius resulted in Emmanuel Boateng opening the scoring in the 54th minute.

The Algarve club couldn’t find an equaliser, their efforts leaving them exposed which played a part in Rio Ave doubling their lead in the 89th minute.

Zé Manuel and Emmanuel Boateng combined to cut Portimonense’s defence apart, Boateng turning provider for the substitute who found the bottom corner.

Slow first half

Rio Ave started well with Guga dragging a difficult chance wide and Aderllan Santos heading Guga’s corner over the bar.

The chances dried up until the 34th minute when Jhonatan was the first goalkeeper tested, the shot stopper tipping Gonçalo Costa’s low drive wide.

Miguel Nóbrega's blunder presented Portimonense with a great chance five minutes before the break. He gave the ball to Luan who picked out Hélio Varela, the 21-year-old looking certain to score before Josué Sá made a crucial intervention.

Rio Ave had all the opportunities after the break, Fabio Ronaldo seeing his shot saved before firing another effort narrowly over the bar. Sá’s long ball then picked out Emmanuel Boateng who couldn’t test Vinícius.

Boateng on target

The Brazilian goalkeeper would soon be involved however, and not in a good way, playing a key role in Rio Ave going ahead in the 54th minute.

He fumbled under pressure from Leonardo Ruiz, the striker setting up Costinha who saw his shot cleared off the line, the ball eventually falling to Boateng who fired through traffic to net his third goal in four games.

Portimonense responded well with Varela firing wide before a weak effort went straight to Jhonatan. Paulo Sérgio then brought on Midana Cassamá for Costa and switched to a back four.

Luan saw his shot saved before Luís Freire made his first substitution in the 70th minute, Zé Manuel replacing Leonardo Ruiz up front. The switch seemed to have the desired effect with Joca’s effort cleared off the line and Manuel’s shot blocked.

Game over

Tempers started to boil over in the closing stages, Portimonense seeing a penalty claim denied before Rio Ave sealed the deal in the 89th minute.

Zé Manuel combined well with Emmanuel Boateng to slice their way through Portimonense’s defence, Boateng putting the ball on a plate for the substitute who slotted the ball past Vinícius.

It was the third victory for Luís Freire’s side this season, the crucial three points taking them above Portimonense and out of the relegation zone.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio dos Arcos

