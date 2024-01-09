Sporting and Porto march into last eight of the Portuguese Cup

09 January 2024

Sporting and Porto booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup with convincing 4-0 victories tonight against Tondela and Estoril respectively.

The Lions easily brushed aside second-tier Tondela at Alvalade, with Pedro Gonçalves and Viktor Gyökeres netting a brace apiece.

Porto were expected to be given a far tougher test against Estoril, but the much-improved Dragons exacted revenge against the team that had beaten them twice in recent times. Evanilson was the star of the show scoring a hat-trick, with Galeno rounding off a highly satisfactory night for Porto.

The tie of the round takes place tomorrow night as Benfica host Braga at the Estádio da Luz.

Sporting 4-0 Tondela (Pedro Gonçalves 11’, Pedro Gonçalves 16’, Viktor Gyökeres 37’, Viktor Gyökeres, 46’)

Estoril Praia 0-4 FC Porto (Evanilson 24’, Evanilson (pen) 31’, Evanilson 56’, Galeno 76’)

Other Portuguese Cup round-of-16 ties

Benfica v Braga (10/01/24)

Gil Vicente v Amarante (10/01/24)

Marítimo v União de Leiria (10/01/24)

Vizela v Arouca (10/01/24)

Santa Clara v Nacional da Madeira (11/01/24)

Vitória v Penafiel (11/01/24)