eusebio-ronaldo-figo

Sporting and Porto march into last eight of the Portuguese Cup

Sporting and Porto booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup with convincing 4-0 victories tonight against Tondela and Estoril respectively.

The Lions easily brushed aside second-tier Tondela at Alvalade, with Pedro Gonçalves and Viktor Gyökeres netting a brace apiece.

Porto were expected to be given a far tougher test against Estoril, but the much-improved Dragons exacted revenge against the team that had beaten them twice in recent times. Evanilson was the star of the show scoring a hat-trick, with Galeno rounding off a highly satisfactory night for Porto. 

The tie of the round takes place tomorrow night as Benfica host Braga at the Estádio da Luz.  

 

Sporting 4-0 Tondela (Pedro Gonçalves 11’, Pedro Gonçalves 16’, Viktor Gyökeres 37’, Viktor Gyökeres, 46’)

 

 

Estoril Praia 0-4 FC Porto (Evanilson 24’, Evanilson (pen) 31’, Evanilson 56’, Galeno 76’)

 

Other Portuguese Cup round-of-16 ties 

 

Benfica v Braga (10/01/24) 

Gil Vicente v Amarante  (10/01/24)

Marítimo v União de Leiria (10/01/24) 

Vizela v Arouca  (10/01/24)

 

Santa Clara v Nacional da Madeira  (11/01/24)

Vitória v Penafiel  (11/01/24)

 

      