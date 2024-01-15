Big guns kept apart in Portuguese Cup draw

15 January 2024

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup has kept the Big Three apart, but Benfica, Porto and Sporting all face road trips in their last-eight ties.

FC Porto, winners of the competition in the last two seasons, travel to the Azores to take on current leaders of the Segunda Liga, Santa Clara. Sporting also face 2nd-tier opposition in the form of União de Leiria, while Benfica take on fellow Primeira Liga outfit Vizela.

Vitória host Gil Vicente at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in the other quarter-final.

Quarter-final draw

Vitória SC v Gil Vicente

Vizela v SL Benfica

Santa Clara v FC Porto

UD Leiria v Sporting CP

The matches will take place in the midweek of 6th, 7th and 8th of February.

As usual at this stage of the competition, the semi-final pairings were also drawn, with the following result:

Vitória/Gil Vicente v Santa Clara/Porto

UD Leiria/Sporting v Vizela/Benfica

The semi-finals will be two-legged ties, the first leg scheduled for the end of February and the second leg the start of April.

By Tom Kundert