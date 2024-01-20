Back-to-back home triumphs keep Porto in hot pursuit of top two

20 January 2024

FC Porto 5-0 Moreirense

FC Porto have remained hot on the heels of rivals Sporting and Benfica with a victory at home to Moreirense in the Primeira Liga, thrashing the high-flyers 5-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Dragons fired themselves ahead of the visitors with an early goal from Brazilian full-back Wendell to take a 1-0 lead into the interval.

Sérgio Conceição’s men repeated their dose coming out of the second half with a goal from another Brazilian, Evanilson, before his compatriot, Galeno, joined the party with a killer third goal.

A fourth clinical strike saw Porto come full circle as Wendell celebrated a brace, before Alan Varela drew the curtains on their biggest win of the season with a 5-0 victory.

The hosts made just one change from the side that skipped past Sporting de Braga last week, as the absent Nico González was replaced by the trusted Stephen Eustáquio in the Porto XI.

Holding his spot in his father’s plans, it was via Francisco Conceição’s left foot that the home side found themselves in front as the winger’s left-footed cross drew Kewin Silva into no-man’s land, facilitating things for Wendell to tap in at the back-post after eight minutes.

Conceição continued to enjoy himself in a half that eventually ended 1-0 to Porto, but Evanilson was relatively quick to change that in the second period, glancing in Alan Varela’s cross on the hour mark to add some comfort to ‘the Blue & Whites’ lives.

Just eight minutes later, Galeno took off in cruise control with a darting run that concluded itself with a curling finish into the bottom corner, driving Porto out of sight.

The goals kept coming at the Estádio do Dragão as Wendell, who’s only other goal this season also came against Moreirense, added one more to his resumé from a João Mário cross in the 73rd minute.

Varela added the finishing touches to a 5-0 victory with a well-deserved goal in the 83rd minute, taking Porto back to being within four points off second-placed Benfica and five away from table-topping Sporting.

By Patrick Ribeiro

FC Porto XI: Diogo Costa - Wendell, Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, João Mário - Stephen Eustáquio, Alan Varela, Pepê - Galeno, Francisco Conceição, Evanilson

Moreirense XI: Kewin Silva - Pedro Amador, Maracás, Marcelo, Dinis Pinto - João Camacho, Gonçalo Franco, Ismael, Kobamelo Kodisang - Pedro Aparício, Alan