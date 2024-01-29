Scintillating Sporting hit eight past sorry Casa Pia

29 January 2024

Sporting 8-0 Casa Pia

There is little sign of Sporting Club de Portugal feeling the pressure atop the Primeira Liga.

Exuding confidence from the kick-off, the Lions responded to victories by Porto and Benfica earlier in the round by thrashing a fragile Casa Pia team 8-0 at Alvalade tonight to reclaim first place in the standings.

Sebastián Coates, Viktor Gyökeres and Francisco Trincão each hit braces, with Pedro Gonçalves and Geny Catamo also getting their names on the scoresheet. More to follow.