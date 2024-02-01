Is Rúben Dias destined to join Premier League immortals?

01 February 2024

Few Manchester City fans will have known what to expect from Rúben Dias when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2020. If they were somewhat in the dark back then, they certainly aren’t anymore.

Dias was acquired from Benfica in a transfer package worth around €68 million involving Nicolás Otamendi going in the opposite direction, but that could be considered a snip given the asking prices that have become commonplace in modern football. He’s certainly gone above and beyond when it comes to delivering a return on that investment.

Historic

Through four seasons in English football, Dias has collected eight major honours. He helped Manchester City to a historic treble triumph in 2022-23.

Undoubtedly, Dias has helped them to become immovable objects at the business end of a table that they've absolutely dominated in recent times. As a result, his personal stock continues to soar.

Undoubtedly, Dias has helped them to become immovable objects at the business end of a table that they’ve absolutely dominated in recent times. As a result, his personal stock continues to soar.

The Portugal international has been named in the Premier League Team of the Season on two occasions and also collected the prestigious Player of the Season prize and FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2021.

With plenty of time still on his side, Dias is well on his way to becoming a Premier League icon. Said competition has been loaded with world-class centre-halves down the years. From Tony Adams and Rio Ferdinand via Nemanja Vidic and Virgil van Dijk, some of the best in the business have called the English top-flight home. Dias now falls into that category and could end up rising above all of those who have gone before him.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher – himself a more than competent central defender back in the day – has said of Dias: “He is a bit of a throwback, to be honest. He loves defending, loves making blocks. Now we see a lot of defenders who want to get on the ball, and he can do that and that’s the way the game is going, but sometimes it is nice to see someone who takes you back.”

Dias may not top the charts in terms of speed or strength, but he’s renowned for blending many impressive attributes into one colossal package, and for being a reliable all-rounder.

Leader

He was voted into the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 again for 2024 and can expect to be one of the first names on the team sheet when Portugal set out in pursuit of European Championship glory this summer. His value to any given cause, be that domestic or international, is beyond question and his skills as a leader continue to grow.

Dias has already mastered the art of his chosen position, with said qualities being recognised around the world, and it could be that he one day stands alongside the immortals when it comes to all-time greats in the Premier League.