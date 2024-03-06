Europa League: Sporting draw 1-1 against Atalanta to set up decider in Italy

06 March 2024

In a match that bore similarities to the first group game between these two sides back in October, Sporting were largely second best and rode their luck to come away with a 1-1 draw to take to Italy next week.

Paulinho gave the Lions a good start with a fine goal, but Gianluca Scamacca took advantage of a mix-up in the Sporting defence to equalise before the break.

The Serie A outfit went on to hit the woodwork three times and force Franco Israel into a series of excellent saves. Sporting also hit the post through Coates, but cannot complain about the final score.

Gyökeres and Hjulmand rested

The big team news ahead of kickoff surrounded the non-selection of Viktor Gyökeres and Morten Hjulmand by Rúben Amorim, who gave probably Sporting’s two best players this season a rest as they started on the bench, signalling the coach’s prioritising of the Primeira Liga title. Two other regular starters, Pedro Gonçalves and Gonçalo Inácio, were out injured. Koba Koindredi was a surprise starter in midfield.

Marcus Edwards was first to threaten with a typically twinkle-toed run to the byline, his low delivery travelling across the face of goal but no green and white shirt was there to knock it in.

A cagey period of play followed with neither team creating anything but the tedium was broken by a beautifully constructed Sporting goal in the 17th minute. As is so often the case, the Lions sucked the opposition in with patient passing at the back before springing into action, Matheus Reis playing an incisive pass through the Atalanta press to Trincão, whose perfect vertical ball set Paulinho racing clear on goal. The striker still had plenty to do but advanced and produced an excellent left-footed finish across Juan Musso and into the net.

Negligent Sporting

That was as good as it got for Sporting in the first half with Atalanta proceeding to take control of the match, aided by some careless passing and passive defensive play in their own half by Sporting.

The hosts had a double let-off when the Italians struck the woodwork twice in two minutes. First Holm’s cross-shot in the 24th minute came back off the inside of the post, then Gianluca Scamacca’s long-range effort smacked the frame of the goal again.

Atalanta came close to equalising twice more in the next five minutes, with Franco Israel producing two fantastic pieces of goalkeeping to deny Éderson and Marten de Roon.

Having weathered the storm Sporting looked good to hold their lead until the break but were undone by more careless play. Eduardo Quaresma under-hit a back-pass, the hesitant Israel eventually came out of his box and cleared the ball, but only to an Atalanta player, who fed Scamacca. The striker showed a cool head to turn Quaresma and shoot past the retreating goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

Israel shines

It could have got worse for Sporting, Israel producing another magnificent save at full stretch to deny Scamacca. Half time 1-1.

At the break Amorim brought on Gyökeres, Hjulmand and Jeremiah St. Juste, with Edwards, Koindredi and Diomande departing from the scene. The impressive Geny Catamo wriggled his way into a shooting position in the 52nd minute, but Musso was equal to his shot.

Still it was the Italians who looked the more dangerous team, though, with Sporting close to conceding on the hour mark. Ademola Lookman produced a superb turn and dribble to completely flummox Quaresma, his shot smashing back into play off the post.

Coates hits the post

The Italians must have been cursing their luck with the woodwork, but soon afterwards the boot was on the other foot as Sebastián Coates headed Trincão’s cross over Musso who was relieved to see the ball hit the post instead of nestling in the net.

The home team could not find a way to release Gyökeres against the well-disciplined Italians and it was Atalanta who came close to scoring on three occasions from a series of corners and dangerous crosses.

Substitute El Bilal Touré had the ball in the Sporting net in the 86th minute but it was ruled out for offside.

The two teams go at it again next Thursday in Bergamo, with a place in the quarter-finals awaiting the winner.

By Tom Kundert at the José Alvalade stadium

Goals:

[1-0] Paulinho, 17’

[1-1] Scamacca, 39’