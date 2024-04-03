Porto win 1-0 in Guimarães to take a step towards the Taça de Portugal final

03 April 2024

Porto are in the drivers seat in the Taça de Portugal semi-finals after beating Vitória de Guimarães 1-0 in the first leg at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested until the 52nd minute when the Dragons went in front.

Nico González picked out Pepê with a pinpoint cross, his header straight at Bruno Varela who spilled the ball which rolled into the post and over the line.

Vitória had a fantastic chance to draw level in the 86th minute, Kaio César butchering an opportunity to send Jota Silva in on goal.

More referee drama for the Dragons

Porto's problems with referees continued in the opening minute of the match when Toni Borevković fouled Evanilson.

The centre-back landed a cheap shot on the Brazilian while he was down, Pepê Aquino close to being booked for dissent after disrespecting Nuno Miguel Serrano Almeida.

Ricardo Mangas and Jorge Sánchez required treatment after a nasty head clash, the game stopped for eight minutes as the defenders received treatment and strapped on swimming caps.

Otávio took out Jota Silva twice in quick succession but Vitória were unable to profit from the free kicks.

The Dragons saw a penalty claim denied after Gonçalo Borges got into the box and bundled into Bruno Varela.

Chances were proving hard to come by before Nico González and Alan Varela were unable to keep their efforts down, João Mendes dragging his effort wide at the other end.

The second half started with Nélson Oliveira’s only attempt comfortably saved by Cláudio Ramos.

Varela error

Porto scored the decisive goal in the 52nd minute. González’s cross picked out Pepê, his header straight at Varela who fumbled the ball and watched it hit the base of the post and roll into his net.

Mendes was booked for bringing down Pepê and immediately replaced by Kaio César.

Sérgio Conceição had another reason to be upset with Almeida after a cynical handball by Borevković prevented Evanilson racing clear. The defender was booked, perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red for being the last man.

Romário Baró replaced Gonçalo Borges before Conceição made a triple switch as Joäo Mário, Iván Jaime and Danny Namaso replace González, Galeno and Evanilson.

The substitutions didn’t take long to get involved, Jaime teeing up Baró who saw his fierce strike tipped over the bar by Varela.

Guimarães had a fantastic chance to equalise in the 86th minute after Mário slipped over, César experiencing a brain explosion after failing to release an unmarked Jota Siva.

Jaime fashioned the final chance in added time, his shot tipped wide by Varela.

Analysis

It was a low quality game at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques, in stark contrast to the excitement provided by Benfica and Sporting Clube de Portugal on the previous evening.

The Dragons did just enough to make it 11 straight wins against the Conquerors, taking a big step towards a clash against Sporting CP in the Taça de Portugal final in Jamor.

Porto now host Vitória twice in the space of ten days, in the Primeira Liga on Sunday and in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday 17 April.

By Matthew Marshall

