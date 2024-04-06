Geny Catamo double fires Sporting to 2-1 win over Benfica as Lions close in on title

06 April 2024

A second pulsating Lisbon derby in five days again ended with the green half of the Portuguese capital smiling as Sporting beat Benfica 2-1 to go four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Geny Catamo gave Sporting a dream start by scoring inside the opening minute, but Benfica came back strongly and equalised in first-half stoppage time via an Alexander Bah header.

There were chances at both ends in the second period, but the Mozambican right-back proved the hero of the night by smashing a ferocious effort into the roof the net in stoppage time to send the crowd into apoplectic celebrations and fire the Lions ever closer to becoming the 2023/24 champions of Portugal. More to follow.