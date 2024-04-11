Benfica beat Marseille 2-1 to take the advantage in the Europa League

11 April 2024

Benfica have the advantage in the Europa League quarter-finals after a 2-1 victory against Marseille 2-1 at Estádio da Luz.

Alexander Bah missed a great chance early on before the Eagles went ahead in the 16th minute. Rafa started and finished a fine team move as the Eagles took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Eagles doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute after Joäo Mário released Di María, the Argentine playing a 1-2 with Neres and finding the net from close range.

Marseille got back into the game after in the 67thminute after a sequence of errors from Florentino and António Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang surging into the box and beating Anatoliy Trubin.

Neither team went close to adding to their tallies, the tie finely poised before the second leg at Stade Vélodrome next week.

Benfica on top

Benfica had a fantastic chance to take the lead in the 6th minute, Ángel Di María’s pinpoint cross picking out Alexander Bah who couldn’t connect from three yards out.

Marseille made some inroads out wide through wing-backs Quentin Merlin and Luis Henrique, the French club unable to make the most of crosses and corners into the box.

The Eagles took the lead after a great team move started by Rafa. David Neres combined with Casper Tengstedt who profited from a loose touch from Leonardo Balerdi, the striker giving the ball back to Rafa who toe poked it into the bottom corner.

João Neves instigated another swift sequence of passes that resulted in Tengstedt losing the ball after an important challenge from Balerdi.

David Neves shot straight at Pau López before Marseille maintained a brief spell if pressure, more crosses and corners unable to result in a meaningful attempt on goal.

Neres volleyed a difficult chance wide, the first half ending with a bad injury to Merlin who was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Iliman Ndiaye.

Di María doubles the lead

Benfica doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute after another attack activated by Neves. He released Di María who surged forward, the Argentine playing a neat 1-2 with Neres and firing into the net despite a slight touch off Samuel Gigot.

Aubameyang takes over

Jean-Louis Gasset immediately brought on Azzedine Ounahi for Faris Moumbagna which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spearhead the attack.

Neves was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty after a robust challenge on Aubameyang, but the seasoned striker would soon be back in the action. His moment came in the 67th minute when he got Marseille back into the game.

A loose pass from Florentino resulted in Ounahi playing the ball forward, António Silva’s halfhearted challenge allowing Aubameyang to surge into the box where he was never going to miss a 1 on 1 opportunity against Anatoliy Trubin.

The game opened up as Chancel Mbemba made way for Emran Soglo. Roger Schmidt then brought on Joäo Mário and Marcos Leonardo for Neres and Tengstedt.

Amine Harit volleyed wide at the back post and Leonardo went down in the box after headbutting Balerdi’s elbow, neither goalkeeper tested for the remainder of the match.

Analysis

Roger Schmidt will be disappointed to see his side surrender a two goal advantage before the return leg in France. Benfica lost control in the second half, largely due to Jean-Louis Gasset’s tactical switch.

His decision to take off Faris Moumbagna and make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main man up front made a big difference. The 34-year-old made it ten goals in his last ten games and will obviously be the primary threat next week.

João Neves continues to impress, the all-action midfielder breaking up play, instigating attacks but often treading a fine line with his vigorous approach to regaining possession.

António Silva’s form is a real worry, the centre-back below his best in recent weeks which won’t go unnoticed by Roberto Martínez.

The classy contingent of Benfica ‘supporters’ booed their team off the pitch, something Schmidt will be happy to be rid of when he leaves Lisbon, which won’t be too long.

There was a touching moment at half-time when tribute was paid to Sven Göran Eriksson. The former Benfica boss guided the Eagles to three Portuguese championships, a Portuguese Cup, Super Cup, and a final appearance in the 1989/90 European Champions Cup.

The Swedish coach recently revealed he was suffering from a terminal illness and only had about a year to live, another reminder that there are more important things in life than football.

By Matthew Marshall