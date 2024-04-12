First-half blitz sees Sporting hammer Gil Vicente 4-0 in Barcelos

12 April 2024

Sporting’s relentless march towards the title shows no sign of slowing down. The Lions made in 14 wins and one draw from their last 15 Liga matches by swatting aside Gil Vicente with consummate ease in Barcelos tonight.

Two goals from Francisco Trincão, an Ousmane Diomande header and an own goal from Gil goalkeeper Andrew put the visitors 4-0 up at half time.

Gil improved after the break and no further goals were scored, as Sporting go seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of Benfica’s match at home versus Moreirense on Sunday. More to follow.