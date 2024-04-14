Second-string Benfica impress in 3-0 win over Moreirense to keep title hopes alive

14 April 2024

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt broke the habit of a lifetime by making wholesale changes to his team and was rewarded with a positive response from the lesser used players and a convincing victory over high-flying Moreirense.

Orkun Kökçü, Tiago Araújo and Benjamín Rollheiser scored, the last two netting their first Benfica goals, as the hosts ran out comfortable 3-0 winners to cut the gap to Lisbon rivals Sporting at the top of the table back down to four points, albeit having played one game more.

Schmidt has been heavily criticised throughout his tenure at Benfica for his reluctance to make full use of an extensive squad, the German relying on a core of 14-15 players in each of his two seasons in the Portuguese capital.

Eight new faces

But after three successive matches in which Benfica started with the exact same lineup, Schmidt appeared to be taking a risk by rotating his side radically as they hosted Moreiresne, who have enjoyed an excellent season, hovering just behind the top spots throughout the campaign.

Only three players who began the last three games – Alexander Bah, João Neves and David Neres – kept their place in the side, with a surprise call-up for reserve goalkeeper Samuel Soares, rare starts for Álvaro Carreras, Morato, Tomás Araújo and Tiago Gouveia, and Turkish midfielder Orkun Kökçü recalled after spending several weeks on the bench following his controversial interview last month.

Given what transpired during the 90 minutes, Schmidt may be more inclined to put more faith in his second-string players from here onwards. Save a ten-minute spell midway through the first half, Benfica showed a zest and energy often missing this season, and were surprisingly cohesive given the players were not used to playing together.

Kökçü makes peace

Kökçü especially put in a performance that suggests he may yet have a future at the club, scoring a fine goal after exchanging passes with Tiago Gouveia in the 19th minute and at the heart of much of Benfica’s bright attacking play. The Turk had given an interview in the Dutch press arguing that he should be deployed in a more advanced position than he has been by Schmidt, and on tonight’s evidence you can understand why.

Gouveia was another player who took full advantage of the opportunity afforded to him. As well as laying the ball on a plate for Kökçü for the first goal, he supplied another sumptuous assist for Benfica’s third goal scored by Rollheiser.

The young centre-back pairing of Morato and Araújo were alert and solid, and given Otamendi’s age and the likelihood that António Silva will be sold for a big transfer fee in the next year or two, it is easy to image the Brazilian and the Portuguese youth product stepping up to become the regular duo at the heart of Benfica’s defence in coming seasons. Araújo even embellished his competent defensive play with a fine opportunistic goal on the stroke of half time, before being replaced at the break having picked up a knock.

Carreras the answer?

Two other players also worthy of praise are Álvaro Carreras and second-half substitute Rollheiser. The former put in the sort of performance that suggests he could be a viable solution to what has been Benfica’s problem left-back position all season.

Rollheiser’s cameo whet the appetite for next season when, with Ángel Di María and Rafa Silva almost certainly leaving the club, he is likely to feature heavily and could maintain Benfica’s tradition of nurturing exciting Argentine talents.

The positive indications probably come too late in terms of Benfica’s title challenge, but at least the home fans left the Estádio da Luz with positive vibes and a feeling that the basis of a strong team for next season is in place.

For now, though, Schmidt and his Benfica squad turn their attention back to Europa League, as they attempt to complete an aggregate victory against Marseille in France on Thursday to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Moreirense’s powder-puff attack

Moreirense have enjoyed a fine season following their promotion back into the top flight, Rui Borges proving he is a coach who is more than good enough for this level.

Although mostly on the back foot tonight, the visitors showed good organisation, especially in the first half, and if Alanzinho’s shot in the 34th minute had gone into the net for the equaliser instead of bouncing back off the post the match could have unfolded very differently.

Nevertheless, there is no getting away from the fact that Moreirense lost their cutting edge when star striker André Luis was sold in the January transfer window and goals have been hard to come by ever since. Only the bottom two clubs destined for relegation, Vizela and Chaves, and Casa Pia have scored fewer goals than Moreirense in 2023/24.

It is a problem that will have to be addressed in the summer transfer market if Moreirense want to enjoy another positive season next year.

by Tom Kundert

Goals:

[1-0] Orkun Kökçü, 19’

[2-0] Tomás Araújo, 46’

[3-0] Benjamín Rollheiser, 78’