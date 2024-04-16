Sporting edge ever closer to title after hard-fought 1-0 win in Famalicão

16 April 2024

Unlike the majority of Sporting’s matches this season it was far from pretty, but a first-half Pedro Gonçalves goal proved enough for a victory that moves the Lions one step closer to winning the Primeira Liga title.

Rúben Amorim’s men go seven points clear at the summit with five matches remaining and need three more victories to be crowned champions of Portugal.

Both teams came into the game on the back of a morale-boosting run of form. Sporting had won 14 of their previous 15 Liga matches, while Famalicão have improved markedly since Armando Evangelista took over the reins recently, winning their two games prior to the 2-2 draw at FC Porto on Saturday.

It was a confident Sporting who took control of proceedings from the off, producing a controlled and dominant first-half performance in which they did not give the home side a sniff of goal.

Júnior and woodwork deny Bragança

In the 14th minute only a spectacular Luíz Júnior save prevented the visitors from taking the lead, the Brazilian goalkeeper leaping to his right to tip Daniel Bragança’s thunderbolt 20-yard shot onto the underside of the bar. The ball bounced down and hit Júnior’s back, who was relieved to see it spin away from goal rather than over the line.

It was only a temporary reprieve for Famalicão. Five minutes later Gyökeres did well to get a toe to the ball before his marker and touch it to Francisco Trincão, who immediately played an incisive pass releasing Pedro Gonçalves. Pote produced one of his typical composed finishes, sliding the ball low past Júnior into the net, although the goalkeeper may feel he should have done better.

Soon afterwards Pote was upended in the box by Topic but the referee waved away calls for a penalty. Sporting were the only team attacking, Trincão ballooning a difficult chance way over the bar after good approach play.

Next to threaten was Ousmane Diomande, the tall centre-back unable to react quickly enough to a dangerous Geny Catamo cross and missing the chance to score for the second match running.

Diomande and Bragança then picked up yellow cards in quick succession, the centre-back subsequently substituted at half time with Amorim no doubt fearing a possible second yellow with the Ivorian central defender facing up to lively Famalicão winger Chiquinho.

Eduardo Quaresma replaced Diomande and was arguably Sporting’s best player in the second half as a combination of anxiety and a much more aggressive Famalicão approach combined to change the pattern of the match.

Masterful Hjulmand

Sporting all but disappeared as an attacking force, but their defence held firm and with the peerless Morten Hjulmand patrolling midfield expertly, Famalicão, for all their huffing and puffing, failed to produce a single effort to trouble Franco Israel.

Sporting themselves were unable to pierce a well-organised Famalicão back line with one exception, Morita finding himself with a shooting chance in the 73rd minute after good work by Trincão, but the Japanese midfielder was quickly closed down and saw his effort deflected for a corner.

Despite the distinct lack of goalmouth action, the Sporting fans were content with what they were watching, again providing tremendous vocal backing to their players throughout the 90 minutes, as had happened on Friday night, also in the Minho against Gil Vicente.

Like then, fireworks accompanied the final minutes as Sporting’s supporters enjoy what has been an imperious march towards what will surely be a second title in four years.

Next up for the Lions is a home game against Vitória on Sunday evening where another win would see the Lisbon outfit move 10 points clear, given that Benfica play only on Monday.

“Tough to win at this stage”

“We need three more wins, but every win is extremely difficult at this stage,” said coach Rúben Amorim post-match.

“That’s why we were all nervous on the bench, kicking every ball, making every interception, every header. It’s good that now we have a home game, where our fans will be a big help.”

By Tom Kundert

Goals:

[0-1] Pedro Gonçalves, 20’