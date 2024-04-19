Penalty shootout heartbreak as Benfica exit the Europa League in Marseille

19 April 2024

Benfica’s Europa League expedition ended in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout defeat against Marseille at Stade Vélodrome.

Travelling to France with a one goal advantage earned after a 2-1 victory in Lisbon, the Eagles held on until the 79th minute when Faris Moumbagna headed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross through Anatolii Trubin.

Both teams missed chances to take a decisive lead as the game went to extra time and penalties.

Pau López guess correctly for all four spot kicks, watching Ángel Di María’s effort hit the post before going close to denying Orkun Kökçü and Nicolás Otamendi, the goalkeeper making amends by saving António Silva's weak effort.

Marseille were perfect from the spot with Anatolii Trubin hardly getting a look in, the French club advancing and their raucous home crowd continuing to sing long into the night.

Marseille get on top

It was a high energy start in France with chances coming at both ends. A well worked move resulted in David Neres’ shot being blocked, Iliman Ndiaye’s effort then tipped wide by Anatolii Trubin.

Rafa’s trivela flew over the bar before the hosts began to dominate, Marseille monopolising possession and executing an effective high press that kept Benfica pinned in their own half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang volleyed over the bar but he continued to probe for opportunities, António Silva booked for bringing down the striker near the halfway line.

Chancel Mbemba took one for the team after taking out Neres to prevent a fast break, the centre-back withdrawn from the firing line at half-time when he was replaced by Amir Murillo.

Marseille continued where they left off, Aubamayang’s shot blocked by Silva before Geoffrey Kondogbia fired over the bar.

There was some brief respite for Benfica after two quick fire chances created by Neres. The Brazilian teed up Ángel Di María who saw his shot blocked by Samuel Gigot, Fredrik Aursnes then racing behind the defence and shooting into the side netting.

Jean-Louis Gasset brought on Luis Henrique and Faris Moumbagna for Emran Soglo and Azzedine Ounahi in the 59th minute. Amine Harit tested Trubin as Roger Schmidt went to his bench for the first time, João Mário and Orkun Kökçü replacing Neres and Casper Tengstedt which saw Rafa move up front.

French side fired up

Marseille continued to turn the screw with Leonardo Balerdi unable to head a free kick on target. Trubin then avoided an embarrassing moment after he spilled the ball inside his box, the goalkeeper getting back to deflect Jordan Veretout’s effort wide.

The opportunities kept coming for the hosts as Aubamayang volleyed wide, Moumbagna’s shot was blocked by Alexander Bah and Geoffrey Kondogbia was denied by a sharp save from Trubin.

Benfica manufactured two chances in the 74th minute when Rafa and Di María tested Pau López, but Marseille maintained the pressure as Iliman Ndiayemade made way for Joaquín Correa.

Moumbagna squares the tie

The French club finally got they goal they deserved in the 79th minute. Aubamayang raced down the left wing, Silva not getting tight enough to prevent a pinpoint cross that Moumbagna headed through Trubin’s legs and into the net.

The home crowd turned up the volume and the intimidation factor as Di María had to be shielded by stewards in order to take a couple of corners. The Argentine couldn’t convert two chances either side of the break for extra time, a weak header straight at López before being unable to beat the keeper at the back post.

Gigot couldn't continue and was replaced by Raimane Daou which saw Kondogbia take the armband and drop into central defence.

Aubamayang missed the top corner with an auda cious effort before Schmidt made his third and final substitution, Rafa replaced by Arthur Cabral. The striker was immediately involved after being released by Kökçü, the Brazilian wasting his first chance before a second opportunity saw him thwarted by López.

It proved to be the final chance before the tie was settled in a penalty shootout.

The tone was set with the first penalty as Di María hit the post. Kökçü and Otamendi were fortunate to squeeze their spot kicks past López, the keeper guessing correctly for the fourth time when he denied Silva.

Marseille were perfect with all four penalties as Correa, Kondogbia, Balerdi and Henrique hardly gave Trubin a chance, the Phocaeans progressing to the semi-finals.

Analysis

Marseille came into the contest after five straight defeats, only one of those at home which was a 2-0 defeat to PSG. The momentum Benfica lost in the first leg continued in an intimidating atmosphere created inside Stade Vélodrome.

The Eagles did manage to create some chances but they were not clinical in front of goal.

Some of Roger Schmidt’s decisions defied logic, the manager replacing David Neres minutes after the Brazilian created two chances for his side. He continues to show little faith in his bench, even a minute before a penalty shootout.

There must have been a reason António Silva took a penalty ahead of João Mário and Arthur Cabral, not that it was likely to matter much anyway.

The manager will come under more scrutiny with his side now out of four competitions after winning the Primeira Liga last season. Don’t talk to me about mathematics.

If Schmidt wasn’t already maneuvering for an early exit and a hefty payday, he probably will be now with the glory hunters given more ammunition in their campaign to see him sacked.

By Matthew Marshall