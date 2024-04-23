Must-have sports collectibles for Benfica and Portugal fans

23 April 2024

There’s a new must-have range of sports collectibles for Benfica and FPF fans; Alloy Collectors Metal Jerseys, a fantastic new and unique collection of innovative collectibles featuring iconic football clubs.

Each shirt, crafted in etched stainless steel, stands approximately 11cm tall and is perfect for on-shelf display.

The Metal Jerseys are available in kit form (€23.99) for those who want to build themselves, or pre-built in a customisable locker room display case (€34.99).

The range includes S.L. Benfica and the Portuguese national team. Both are available in Home, Away and Goalkeeper variants, with future plans including the new 24/25 kits and a Retro shirt for S.L. Benfica, featuring the original 1904 shirt design!

Other clubs featured in the A range include Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Norwich City.

Ray Yau, Rad Stuff’s founder, said: “I’m excited to have launched this fantastic new collectible to market. Metal Jerseys are the result of my passion for football, and we’re working hard to make sure that fans can get their hands on this great new football merch either online at alloycollectors.com, or with our partners in-store in Portugal.”

What are Alloy Collectors Metal Jerseys?