André Villas-Boas voted new FC Porto president in overwhelming election victory

28 April 2024

The longest and most successful presidency in football history anywhere in the world came to an end this Saturday night.

André Villas-Boas was elected the new president of Futebol Clube do Porto, ending Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa’s 42-year reign.

A record turnout of 26,741 voters – smashing the previous record of 10,000 – gave Villas-Boas around 80% of the vote for a crushing triumph.

“FC Porto is free again!” said AVB in his victory speech, referring to his belief repeated throughout an at times tempestuous election campaign that many of Pinto da Costa’s associates were abusing their positions of influence and power for their own benefit, against the interests of the club itself.

Gratitude

Nevertheless, as during the campaign, Villas-Boas avoided directly accusing Pinto da Costa of wrongdoing, making a point of expressing his gratitude for the service given to the club by his predecessor. Porto won 68 trophies and were twice crowned European champions under Pinto da Costa’s presidency.

“I want to convey my gratitude to Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa for everything he has given to our FC Porto, the life he gave to FC Porto and guarantee him that it will always be his home.”

In front of a packed and euphoric crowd at his campaign headquarters, AVB said he was keen to get down to work. “I hope to correspond fully to the demands of all Portistas: to win, to lift trophies and to build a sustainable club for the future. We have a long mission ahead of us. It will take arduous work in a house that has to be restructured, sorted out and reorganised.”

Pinto da Costa silent

Pinto da Costa did not make any comment after the defeat, delegating the reaction to his number two Vítor Baía. “Congratulations to the list B on their victory. The members have spoken and the decision is unanimous,” said the former goalkeeper.

“Now it’s time to prepare for the future and appeal for union. It’s the end of an incredible legacy of the most important person in FC Porto’s history.”

André Villas-Boas was quite happy after learning he'd won the election to be FC Porto president pic.twitter.com/MlAGPcQ28g — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) April 28, 2024

Conceição future up in the air

AVB refused to be drawn on his immediate plans with regard to coach Sérgio Conceição, who lent his support to Pinto da Costa during the campaign. The outgoing president controversially extended Conceição’s contract with a new 4-year deal just days before today’s election, although it is not clear whether the contract would be binding if Pinto da Costa was not re-elected.

“I have no replacement [for Sérgio Conceição],” said Villas-Boas when asked about his plans concerning the coach. “These are matters that will be dealt with in due course. We have an important game against Sporting tomorrow. We want a result that allows the team to focus on the major goal, which is the Portuguese Cup.”

Porto have four games remaining in the league. The Dragons can no longer finish in the top two, but play the Portuguese Cup final against Sporting on 26 May at Jamor.

By Tom Kundert