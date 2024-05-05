Benfica beaten in Famalicão and Sporting crowned champions of Portugal

05 May 2024

Sporting Clube de Portugal are the 2023/24 Primeira Liga champions. Benfica travelled to Famalicão where second-half goals from Puma Rodríguez and Zaydou Youssouf gave the hosts a 2-0 victory, thus leaving Sporting with an 8-point lead with two matches remaining.

The Lions win the 20th Portuguese title in their history, and their second in the last four seasons under Rúben Amorim.

Famalicão 2-0 Benfica highlights

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt: "I think Sporting are deserved champions, they played an excellent season, congratulations to them and to my colleague Amorim."