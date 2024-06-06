Sporting buy Bosnian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic; Vitória snap up Vizela captain Samu

06 June 2024

Despite a highly successful season for Sporting, the goalkeeper position was a problem for the team in 2023/24. The Portuguese champions have moved quickly to address the issue, signing Bosnia and Herzegovina born Vladan Kovacevic for a fee of around €5 million from Polish club RKS Raków.

Vitória have also made an early move in the summer transfer market, reinforcing their midfield options by buying Vizela captain Samu Silva.

The 26-year-old Kovacevic, who has won league titles in both Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland, has signed a 5-year contract with Sporting that has a €60 million buyout clause.

“I’m very happy, proud and honoured to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Portugal. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, coaching staff and get down to work,” the 1.92m tall stopper told Sporting’s official website.

“It won’t be easy getting into a team that were champions, but I’m ready to take this step. The titles won and the legends who have played here say a lot about this club. That’s why it’s a dream come true being here. I hope the future will bring more trophies.”

Samu makes Minho switch

Another of Portugal’s representatives in Europe next season, Vitória Sport Clube, have completed the signing of Samu Silva from neighbours Vizela, on a free transfer.

The all-action midfielder spent five fruitful years at Vizela as the club rose from the third tier of the Portuguese football pyramid to the Primeira Liga, before getting relegated this season.

Samu became captain and a symbol of the club, making 165 appearances and scoring 25 goals, and his move to Guimarães will see the 28-year-old deservedly continue in Portugal’s top flight.

By Tom Kundert