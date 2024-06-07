Porto unveil new coach Vítor Bruno

07 June 2024

Vítor Bruno was today appointed the new manager of FC Porto. It will be his first job as a head coach after working for 13 years as Sérgio Conceição’s assistant, the last seven of which at the Estádio do Dragão.

Bruno signs a two-year contract and is confident he is up to the job. “I think it will be a pathway of total success,” said the 41-year-old at his unveiling alongside president André Villas-Boas.

Bruno is aware of Porto’s financial limitations and suggested the Dragons will be placing a greater emphasis on their home-grown players rather than working the transfer market. “We often tend to underestimate those who are already with us.”

Solid record

Although it will be his first role as a head coach, Vítor Bruno has acquired significant experience taking charge of the first team, having led from the dugout in 17 matches owing to the numerous suspensions handed down to the volatile Conceição.

The balance is highly favourable, with 15 victories and two draws in those games. Indeed, in one of Porto’s worst seasons in their modern history, Bruno guided the team to 13 points out of a possible 15 in 2023/24.

As well as the vast experience acquired working alongside Conceição, Bruno’s grounding is enriched by the fact he is the son of historical Portuguese coach Vítor Manuel, who coached over 500 top-flight games in Portugal.

“Man of courage”

President André Villas-Boas promised his new coach the club would give him the best possible chance of achieving success.

“He’s somebody who knows the squad and the club and who is a man of courage, without fear to take on this challenge. We will provide him with everything we have at our disposal.”

Bruno did not hide from questions about his high-profile fallout with Conceição, but did not want to dwell on the subject.

Forever grateful to Sérgio Conceição

“It hurts me to talk about this and I say so unreservedly. 13 years leaves a mark on you. I’m very grateful to Sérgio for everything we went through. I am eternally grateful to him.

“I hold no grudges against anyone. I hope that in the last 13 years I have also done my bit to contribute to Sérgio’s success.”

By Tom Kundert